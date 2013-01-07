(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 07 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' long-term issue rating
and 'cnAAA' long-term Greater China regional scale rating to a proposed issue of 10-year
U.S.-dollar fixed-rate senior unsecured notes by Sun Hung Kai Properties (Capital Market)
Ltd., a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. (SHKP: A+/Negative/--;
cnAAA/--). The proposed notes will be a drawdown under the US$6 billion
medium-term notes program that SHKP unconditionally and irrevocably
guarantees. The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the final
issue documentation.
SHKP will use the notes proceeds for general corporate purposes, including
refinancing of maturing debts.
The rating on SHKP reflects the steady growth in the company's high-quality
investment property portfolio in Hong Kong and China. SHKP has the largest and
most diversified investment property portfolio among peers in Hong Kong. The
company's leading market position in Hong Kong for property development and
leasing and its well-recognized brand allow it to price at a premium. Further
rating strengths include SHKP's solid execution of its growth strategy, its
conservative and consistent financial management, strong liquidity, and ample
financial flexibility.
SHKP's exposure to the Chinese real estate market, which we view as more risky
and less mature than that of Hong Kong, partly offsets these strengths. The
cyclical and competitive nature of, and policy risks in, the Hong Kong and
Chinese property markets put pressure on the company's sales and margin during
down cycles.
The negative rating outlook on SHKP reflects our view that an ongoing legal
action against the company's officials may have an uncertain impact on its
operations. In addition, it's unclear to us if SHKP or any project will be
implicated in any way. The charges are currently limited to individuals and
not the company.
