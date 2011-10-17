(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 17- Fitch Ratings has assigned Phoenix Pharmahandel GmbH
& Co. KGA ('Phoenix') a Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BB' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also
assigned Phoenix's EUR506m guaranteed senior unsecured bond a
rating of 'B+".
The ratings are supported by Phoenix's market leading
positions in the European pharmaceuticals wholesale markets, as
well as the company's solid underlying fundamentals. Positive
rating factors also include Phoenix's wide geographical coverage
- which leaves it relatively resilient to changes in healthcare
systems in single countries, its integrated business model which
enhances the Phoenix's profitability, and its solid and
relatively predictable cash flow generation, with relatively low
capex requirements. Negative ratings factors include Phoenix's
relatively low EBITDA margin when compared to other industries,
competitive pressure from pharmacy acquisitions if European
pharmacy markets continue liberalizing as well as some margin
pressure as a result of cost containment policies from European
governments and the still relatively high leverage for the
rating level.
Fitch expects debt protection measures to improve by
FYE2013/14 with the lease and ABS/Factoring adjusted ND/EBITDAR
(x) to reach about 4x and EBITDAR net fixed charge cover to
amount to above 3.5x. The company has a financial policy to
reduce net debt further to reach an unadjusted net debt / EBITDA
ratio of 3x at FYE2013/14. No large acquisitions or meaningful
dividends are planned by the company over the next three years.
Phoenix is the market leader in the European pharmaceuticals
wholesale markets with 10 number one market positions and eight
number two or three market positions in the 23 countries it
operates in. Such strong market positioning helps Phoenix to
benefit from economies of scale, while its pan-European coverage
helps it to be a partner of choice for big pharmaceutical
companies, which tend to reduce their number of wholesalers and
prefer those with operations in many European countries.
The group's cash flow generation is helped by the regulated
markets it operates in. 70% to 80% of the group's wholesale
turnover is generated with prescription drugs, the prices of
which are regulated, thus ensuring a relatively predictable
sales and EBITDA development. Demand for medicines is also
non-discretionary- with the growth in pharmaceuticals wholesale
and retail driven by the growing European medicines market. The
European pharmaceuticals market is expected by IMS Health to
grow by 2% to 5% in Europe from 2011 to 2015 - driven mainly by
the ageing of population, chronic diseases and technological
advances.
With an EBITDAR margin of 3.1%, which is enhanced by is
presence in retail pharmacies, Phoenix has like many of its
industry peers - a relatively low profitability compared to
other industries. The low level of profitability is however also
linked to a relatively low risk in its operating model and
connected with some stability and predictability in profit
margin.
Phoenix's cash flow generation is solid: Over the past four
years the company has been showing consistently its ability to
generate FFO of about EUR300m annually, or an FFO margin of 1.4%
to 1.6% of sales. FFO/Sales (%) is expected to increase further
over time, due to lower interest costs, some sales growth and
lower tax payments as a result of the group's program to
optimize the tax structure.
Phoenix's intention is to continue to acquire pharmacies and
pharmacy chains in the current market to profit from higher
margins in the retail segment. Size helps the company to
leverage costs but also helps it to be a partner of choice for
big pharma. As Phoenix's competitors are also acquiring
pharmacies there might be the risk that Phoenix loses customers
once pharmacy liberalization in a country starts and Phoenix's
wholesale competitors acquire pharmacies in a larger scale.
Further liberalization of the pharmacy markets in Germany and
other key European markets is however not likely according to
the company and recent legislation. The assigned ratings
factor-in the company's intention to pursue profitable and
financially sound add-on acquisitions (mainly pharmacies) within
a pre-defined budget of EUR60m-EUR70m. Government's cost
containment is expected to have a negative impact on sales and
profitability over time. The effect is expected by Fitch to be
somewhat mitigated by shifts in product mixes towards own label
products and efficiency enhancement programs.