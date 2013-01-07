Jan 07 -

Overview

-- France-based beauty and cosmetics packaging manufacturer Albea Group has acquired the cosmetics business of U.K.-based consumer packaging group Rexam PLC for about $455 million.

-- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to Albea Beauty Holdings S.A. (Albea).

-- At the same time, we are assigning our 'B+' issue rating to Albea's EUR200 million senior secured notes and $385 million senior secured notes.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Albea has the capacity to reduce its debt leverage steadily over the medium term, based on our forecast of improvements in the group's operating performance.

Rating Action

At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue rating to Albea's EUR200 million senior secured notes (due 2019) and $385 million senior secured notes (also due 2019). The recovery rating on these notes is '4', indicating our expectation of average recovery (30%-50%) in the event of a payment default.