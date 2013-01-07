Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
Jan 07 -
Overview
-- France-based beauty and cosmetics packaging manufacturer Albea Group has acquired the cosmetics business of U.K.-based consumer packaging group Rexam PLC for about $455 million.
-- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to Albea Beauty Holdings S.A. (Albea).
-- At the same time, we are assigning our 'B+' issue rating to Albea's EUR200 million senior secured notes and $385 million senior secured notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Albea has the capacity to reduce its debt leverage steadily over the medium term, based on our forecast of improvements in the group's operating performance.
Rating Action
On Jan. 7, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to France-based beauty and cosmetics packaging manufacturer Albea Beauty Holdings S.A. (Albea). The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue rating to Albea's EUR200 million senior secured notes (due 2019) and $385 million senior secured notes (also due 2019). The recovery rating on these notes is '4', indicating our expectation of average recovery (30%-50%) in the event of a payment default.
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.