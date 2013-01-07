Box Office: 'Logan' Roars With Massive $85.3 Million Debut

LOS ANGELES, March 5 (Variety.com) - "Logan" tore into the weekend box office, opening to a massive $85.3 million and proving that moviegoers will show up in force for R-rated comic book movies. The superhero spinoff marks Hugh Jackman's last turn as Wolverine after 17 years of donning the adamantium claws.