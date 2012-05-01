(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 01 - Santander's plan to launch an IPO of its Mexican division shows the bank has more flexibility to boost its capital than other Spanish lenders, Fitch Ratings says. The listing of a 25% stake in the business will reduce revenue from the region, but is not an indication that Santander is retreating from Latin America. It will also help put a third-party valuation on the bank's business in Mexico.

The IPO, planned for some time this year, will help Santander ('A'/Negative) further strengthen its capital as it faces rising real-estate provisioning in its home market. The Spanish government has imposed tough new coverage levels for real estate assets on all banks, which we believe will result in lower profits for the biggest banks this year and potentially in losses for some smaller banks. Addressing the need for both higher provisions and capital has therefore become a challenge for most Spanish banks.

We believe Santander's diversification across Latin America and Europe means it has options when it comes to strengthening capital. It also has a fairly long track record of generating capital from asset sales, particularly in Latin America, without reducing its commitment to the region.

For example, it sold a 24.9% stake in the Mexican business to Bank of America in 2002 and repurchased it in 2010. That stake, which it bought back for USD2.5bn, is likely to raise significantly more in an IPO following strong performance in Mexico over the last couple of years. It's therefore likely to be a more efficient way of generating capital gains than an IPO of the group's UK business, which was put on hold last year due to market turmoil and regulatory changes.

We downgraded Santander to 'A' with a Negative Outlook from 'AA-' in February following a downgrade of the Spanish sovereign in January. However, the IDR is still based on the group's 'a' Viability Rating and is two notches above its 'BBB+' Support Rating Floor, helped by the group's ownership of subsidiaries in the UK, Continental Europe, Latin America and the US.