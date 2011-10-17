(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Shikoku Electric Power , operator of the 'Ikata' nuclear power plant, and J-Power , which is constructing the 'Ohma' nuclear power plant, face increasing operational and financial risks following the disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Co. Ltd.'s (TEPCO; B+/Watch Dev/B) Fukushima No.1 nuclear plant.

-- Standard & Poor's lowered its ratings on Shikoku Electric to 'A+' from 'AA-' because we expect continuing uncertainty over regulation of nuclear power in Japan and increasing costs to hurt its stable operating profits and cash flow over the next six months to two years.

-- In addition to increased risks related to the operation of nuclear plants, the downgrade of J-Power also reflects its dependence on the creditworthiness of Japan's electric power companies (EPCOs). Given its debt burden and weaker financial ratios compared with Japanese EPCOs, we think J-Power's financials continue to be vulnerable to downward pressure on the sector.

-- We expect downward pressure on the ratings to continue. We think the financial ratios of both companies may deteriorate further if their nuclear plants remain idle for prolonged periods and they are made to shoulder a heavy share of TEPCO's compensation bill.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on Shikoku Electric Power Co. Inc. (Shikoku Electric) and Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. (J-Power) to 'A+' from 'AA-'. At the same time, we lowered the short-term credit rating on Shikoku Electric to 'A-1' from 'A-1+'. The outlook on the long-term corporate credit ratings on both companies remains negative.

In our opinion, Japan's stalled energy strategy following the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant disaster could hurt the credit quality of the nation's electric utilities sector. Continuing uncertainty over regulation of nuclear plants and increasing costs for their operation could hurt Shikoku Electric and J-Power's stable operating profits and cash flow over the next two years. In our opinion, Shikoku Electric will face higher fuel costs to replace nuclear power generation lost due to prolonged shutdowns for safety inspections. We also expect the central government will require Shikoku Electric, J-Power, and other nuclear power plant operators or constructors to contribute to, and share in the cost of, compensation TEPCO will pay to cover damage from the disaster.

Although the specific cost to Shikoku Electric of higher fuel prices and contributions to TEPCO's damages bill remains unclear, Standard & Poor's considers it highly likely that the company's financial ratios could deteriorate, taking two years to recover to pre-crisis levels. Next fiscal year, ending March 31, 2013, we expect Shikoku Electric's EBITDA margin to drop to below 15% from around 20% and its FFO to total debt to weaken to around 10% from around 20%.

In addition to increased risks related to the operation of nuclear plants, the downgrade of J-Power also reflects its dependence on the creditworthiness of Japan's electric power companies (EPCOs), because it is a wholesale supplier of electricity to these companies, based on long-term, guaranteed contracts and its crucial role in maintaining a nationwide network of key transmission facilities. Even though we think J-Power can restart construction of its Ohma nuclear power plant within the next one or two years, the timeline for its completion and operation will be delayed. We had incorporated into our analysis an expectation that J-Power's financial ratios would improve significantly after its Ohma nuclear power plant began operations in late 2014. However, this timeframe is likely to be delayed at least one year. Moreover, given its debt burden and weaker financial ratios compared with Japanese EPCOs, we think J-Power's financials continue to be vulnerable to downward pressure on the sector.

The ratings on Shikoku Electric and J-Power reflect our opinion that there is a moderate likelihood the Japanese government would provide the companies with timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event they were to experience financial distress. As seen in the actions of the government following the March 11 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami and subsequent nuclear crisis, we are of the opinion that the likelihood of extraordinary government support has slightly increased. Based on our criteria for government-related entities, a moderate likelihood of support does not justify any elevation of Shikoku Electric and J-Power's ratings to a level higher than their stand-alone credit profiles.

Standard & Poor's will continue to monitor developments in Japan regarding government rules and regulations on its nuclear power policy. The timing of a restart of some of Shikoku Electric's idled Ikata nuclear reactors is crucial to our ability to project the company's financial ratios. Nuclear disaster-related compensation that Shikoku Electric and J-Power will have to share and its affect on their operating profits and cash flow are other key issues for the credit quality of the two companies.

The negative outlooks reflect our view that, given remaining uncertainty over nuclear regulation and increasing costs over the next six months to two years, measures of Shikoku Electric and J-Power's financial profile may deteriorate further. We may lower the ratings on Shikoku Electric if its financial metrics further deteriorate to a point where we believe its EBITDA margin would be less than 10% or its FFO to total debt would be below 10% for more than two years. Given that J-Power's financial metrics, such as FFO to total debt and debt to capital, are weaker than those of Japan's EPCOs, we may lower the ratings if J-Power's financial ratios deteriorate further in line with those of the EPCOs. We may revise the outlooks back to stable if Shikoku Electric and J-Power's financial performance is materially better than we expect. However, any upward pressure on the ratings of these utilites is limited at this stage.

