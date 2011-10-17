(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 17- Fitch Ratings' recent series of ratings actions on a number of large banks raises a number of potential implications for 'AAAmmf' rated money market funds (MMFs), based on Fitch's global MMF rating criteria, including guidelines on maximum direct exposure per issuer, among others. The rating actions on banks were announced on 13 October 2011 by Fitch, in conjunction with a broad assessment of the ratings for the largest banking institutions in the world.

Thus far, the banks that Fitch has downgraded or placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) are still eligible issuers and counterparties per the agency's global MMF rating criteria, which set minimum asset credit quality at 'F1', or equivalent, for 'AAAmmf' rated funds. However, the criteria are more restrictive with respect to exposures to 'F1' rated institutions, as compared with those rated at 'F1+', and view investments in 'F2' rated assets or issuers as inconsistent with a 'AAAmmf' rating.

Therefore, the migration of certain of the banks' Short-term ratings to 'F1' from 'F1+' and, as indicated by the RWN on few others, the heightened probability of further rating migration to 'F1', or even 'F2' in few instances, is raising potential issues for MMFs in relations to Fitch's rating criteria.

Specifically, Fitch has identified four of its 'AAAmmf' rating guidelines, for which lower bank ratings could result in MMFs deviating from the agency's criteria:

-- The maximum concentration per issuer, which is limited to 5% for 'F1' rated issuers, irrespective of maturities; by contrast concentration per 'F1+' rated issuer may be as high as 10%

-- The maximum exposure and tenor, if any, to the fund's parent, which are more restrictive when the parent is rated 'F1' versus 'F1+'

-- The minimum credit quality for all issuers and counterparties, limited to 'F1'

-- The Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF), which measures credit risk in terms of both relative credit quality and maturity, and is to be maintained below 1.50

Fitch has started to reach out to MMF managers as part of its ongoing surveillance process to discuss any potential exposures that fall outside of the published criteria and understand the manager's intentions with respect to these exposures. Fitch will evaluate such instances on a case-by-case basis and determine the appropriate course of action, commenting further as warranted.

While continuous deviations from rating criteria will ultimately have negative rating implications, Fitch's criteria recognise that MMFs may moderately and temporarily deviate from the parameters outlined in the criteria, and provides for a grace period if the fund manager has a clear, credible and achievable near-term remediation plan.

Further, Fitch is conducting scenarios analysis on all rated MMFs to evaluate the potential implications of any negative rating migration upon resolution of the RWNs. Should the results of this analysis suggest that, in certain scenarios, a fund may deviate from Fitch's applicable MMF rating guidelines, the agency will contact the fund manager to understand the fund's investment strategy in light of the banks' RWN.

For more details on Fitch's rating actions on banks, please refer to the following releases, on www.fitchratings.com:

--'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Major Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade', 11 October 2011

--'Fitch Takes Rating Action on Major Italian Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade', 11 October 2011

--'Fitch Comments on Support for Euro Banks; Takes Various Support-Driven Rating Actions', 13 October 2011

--'Fitch Places Five Major European Commercial Banks on Rating Watch Negative', 13 October 2011

--'Fitch Reviewing Global Trading and Universal Banks; Places Seven on Rating Watch Negative', 13 October 2011

For additional perspective see the individual rating action commentaries for each of the impacted institutions and the report 'Rating Banks in a Changing World', dated Oct. 13, 2011.