(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 17- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea-based Standard Chartered First Bank's (SCFB) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with Stable Outlook and Support Rating at '1'. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The IDR and Support Rating reflect Fitch's continued belief of an extremely high propensity from the 100% parent Standard Chartered Plc (SC, 'AA-'/Stable) to support SCFB, in case of need. SCFB shares the Standard Chartered brand name and remains a key part of SC group's long-term strategy. In this regard, Fitch notes that SC has previously injected capital into the Korean bank subsidiary and Fitch would expect further support (including for funding) to be provided on a timely basis, if needed.

SCFB's Viability Rating (VR) reflects the bank's sound loan quality and strong capitalisation, backed by strong ordinary support from SC group, especially in foreign currency funding/liquidity and risk-management. It also takes into account its moderate bottomline profitability, weakening local franchise, wholesale funding reliance and large derivative exposure.

Its regulatory net interest margin has been below the industry average, reflecting its focus on mortgages and the low mortgage rates in Korea. Although its loan loss provision cost is lower than the system average, its return on assets has been rather weak in part due to high personnel and administration expenses (averaging 154bp of average total assets for 2008-2010 versus 113bp for the industry).

Fitch notes that the bank has yet to resolve its dispute with its staff over its plan to introduce a full scale performance-based pay scheme. Staff have returned to work but have seen slower productivity since 29 August following a two-month strike.

SCFB reported a low regulatory non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 0.9% and high 197% coverage ratio (inclusive of loan loss reserves booked in retained earnings) at end-H111. Its precautionary-and-below loan ratio was 1.8% (system-wide: 3.9%) compared with a peak 2.8% at end-Q109.

Its loan book is dominated by consumer lending (63%), of which 82% were mortgages. The average loan-to-value for its mortgages was 45%. It has much less exposure to the ailing property development project finance and SMEs than its local peers. Nevertheless, Fitch expects its loan quality to deteriorate modestly due to the weakening debt-servicing ability of Korea's household sector.

Although improved, SFCB's loan/customer deposits ratio was rather high at 129% at end-2010, albeit down from a peak of 154% at end-2007. Fitch does not expect the ratio to improve significantly in the medium term. While customer deposits had grown 47% over the three years to end-2010, retail deposits had decreased 18% over the same period according to the bank's status reports disclosed regularly to the public.

SCFB had a Tier 1 ratio of 11.1% at H111 under Basel II advanced Internal-Rating-Based approach for credit risk. Its capital has steadily strengthened since end-2005. Its tangible common equity ratio was 6.5% at H111.

The affirmation of 'A-' rating on the hybrid securities reflects that they are performing well but also their going-concern loss absorption. The two notches differential from the bank's IDR is in line with the agency's typical notching practice for such securities.

Any significant change in SC's willingness and/or ability to support for SCFB will directly affect the latter's IDRs. Upside potential for VR is limited given its moderate profitability, weakening local franchise and wholesale funding reliance. The downside risk for VR could arise if its loan quality deteriorates substantially to weaken its capitalization. Currently, the agency does not expect such deterioration. The VR may also come under pressure if there is evidence of lasting damage to the bank's franchise.

With total assets of KRW75.8trn at end-H111, SCFB had a 4.5% market share in local deposits. Its share in the local derivative market (in terms of outstanding notional amounts) has been increasing with a 24% share at end-2010. SCFB accounted for 11.4% of SC's total assets at end-2010.

The ratings of SCFB are detailed below:

Long-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook

Short-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'

Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'

Support Rating affirmed at '1'

Hybrid securities affirmed at 'A-'