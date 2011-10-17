(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 17- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea-based Standard Chartered First Bank's
(SCFB) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with Stable Outlook and
Support Rating at '1'. A full rating breakdown is provided below.
The IDR and Support Rating reflect Fitch's continued belief of an extremely high
propensity from the 100% parent Standard Chartered Plc (SC, 'AA-'/Stable) to
support SCFB, in case of need. SCFB shares the Standard Chartered brand name and
remains a key part of SC group's long-term strategy. In this regard, Fitch notes
that SC has previously injected capital into the Korean bank subsidiary and
Fitch would expect further support (including for funding) to be provided on a
timely basis, if needed.
SCFB's Viability Rating (VR) reflects the bank's sound loan quality and strong
capitalisation, backed by strong ordinary support from SC group, especially in
foreign currency funding/liquidity and risk-management. It also takes into
account its moderate bottomline profitability, weakening local franchise,
wholesale funding reliance and large derivative exposure.
Its regulatory net interest margin has been below the industry average,
reflecting its focus on mortgages and the low mortgage rates in Korea. Although
its loan loss provision cost is lower than the system average, its return on
assets has been rather weak in part due to high personnel and administration
expenses (averaging 154bp of average total assets for 2008-2010 versus 113bp for
the industry).
Fitch notes that the bank has yet to resolve its dispute with its staff over its
plan to introduce a full scale performance-based pay scheme. Staff have returned
to work but have seen slower productivity since 29 August following a two-month
strike.
SCFB reported a low regulatory non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 0.9% and high
197% coverage ratio (inclusive of loan loss reserves booked in retained
earnings) at end-H111. Its precautionary-and-below loan ratio was 1.8%
(system-wide: 3.9%) compared with a peak 2.8% at end-Q109.
Its loan book is dominated by consumer lending (63%), of which 82% were
mortgages. The average loan-to-value for its mortgages was 45%. It has much less
exposure to the ailing property development project finance and SMEs than its
local peers. Nevertheless, Fitch expects its loan quality to deteriorate
modestly due to the weakening debt-servicing ability of Korea's household
sector.
Although improved, SFCB's loan/customer deposits ratio was rather high at 129%
at end-2010, albeit down from a peak of 154% at end-2007. Fitch does not expect
the ratio to improve significantly in the medium term. While customer deposits
had grown 47% over the three years to end-2010, retail deposits had decreased
18% over the same period according to the bank's status reports disclosed
regularly to the public.
SCFB had a Tier 1 ratio of 11.1% at H111 under Basel II advanced
Internal-Rating-Based approach for credit risk. Its capital has steadily
strengthened since end-2005. Its tangible common equity ratio was 6.5% at H111.
The affirmation of 'A-' rating on the hybrid securities reflects that they are
performing well but also their going-concern loss absorption. The two notches
differential from the bank's IDR is in line with the agency's typical notching
practice for such securities.
Any significant change in SC's willingness and/or ability to support for SCFB
will directly affect the latter's IDRs. Upside potential for VR is limited given
its moderate profitability, weakening local franchise and wholesale funding
reliance. The downside risk for VR could arise if its loan quality deteriorates
substantially to weaken its capitalization. Currently, the agency does not
expect such deterioration. The VR may also come under pressure if there is
evidence of lasting damage to the bank's franchise.
With total assets of KRW75.8trn at end-H111, SCFB had a 4.5% market share in
local deposits. Its share in the local derivative market (in terms of
outstanding notional amounts) has been increasing with a 24% share at end-2010.
SCFB accounted for 11.4% of SC's total assets at end-2010.
The ratings of SCFB are detailed below:
Long-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Hybrid securities affirmed at 'A-'