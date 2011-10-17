(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 17

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned a preliminary 'AAA/Stable' long-term rating and a preliminary 'A-1+' short-term rating to BRFkredit's issuances of "realkreditobligationer" out of its Capital Centre B.

-- The portfolio backing the bonds consists of first- or second- lien loans secured on mainly residential, but also commercial and multifamily properties in Denmark.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned a preliminary 'AAA' long-term credit rating and a preliminary 'A-1+' short-term credit rating to BRFkredit A/S's (A-/Stable/A-2) issuances of "realkreditobligationer" (RO; Danish legislation-enabled covered bonds) out of its Capital Centre B. We have assigned a stable outlook to the long-term rating (see list below).

The ratings on the securities are preliminary as of Oct. 17, 2011, and subject to change at any time. We expect to assign initial credit ratings subject to a satisfactory review of outstanding issues. Standard & Poor's ratings address timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal on or before legal final maturity of the bonds.

BRFkredit's Capital Centre B is an existing capital center and has separate program documentation. We understand that BRFkredit does not currently plan to issue new RO from the capital center but may do so at a later date. The issuer will continue to refinance some adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) loans in Capital Centre B, which due to legal changes, cannot be moved to Capital Centre E (BRFkredit's "saerligt daekkede obligationer" capital center).