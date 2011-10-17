(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned a preliminary 'AAA/Stable' long-term rating and a preliminary 'A-1+' short-term rating to BRFkredit's issuances of "saerligt daekkede obligationer" out of its Capital Centre E.

-- The portfolio backing the bonds consists of first- or second- lien loans secured on mainly residential, but also commercial and multifamily properties in Denmark.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned a preliminary 'AAA' long-term credit rating and a preliminary 'A-1+' short-term credit rating to BRFkredit A/S's (A-/Stable/A-2) issuances of "saerligt daekkede obligationer" (SDO; Danish legislation-enabled covered bonds) out of its Capital Centre E. We have assigned a stable outlook to the long-term rating (see list below).

The ratings on the securities are preliminary as of Oct. 17, 2011, and subject to change at any time. We expect to assign initial credit ratings subject to a satisfactory review of outstanding issues. Standard & Poor's ratings address timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal on or before legal final maturity of the bonds.

BRFkredit's Capital Centre E is an existing capital center and has separate program documentation, which it will use to finance fixed rate, adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) and floating-rate mortgage loans by issuing SDOs of various maturities.