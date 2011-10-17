(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 17-
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned a preliminary 'AAA/Stable' long-term
rating and a preliminary 'A-1+' short-term rating to BRFkredit's
issuances of "saerligt daekkede obligationer" out of
its Capital Centre E.
-- The portfolio backing the bonds consists of first- or
second- lien loans secured on mainly residential, but also
commercial and multifamily properties in Denmark.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned a
preliminary 'AAA' long-term credit rating and a preliminary
'A-1+' short-term credit rating to BRFkredit A/S's
(A-/Stable/A-2) issuances of "saerligt daekkede obligationer"
(SDO; Danish legislation-enabled covered bonds) out of its
Capital Centre E. We have assigned a stable outlook to the
long-term rating (see list below).
The ratings on the securities are preliminary as of Oct. 17,
2011, and subject to change at any time. We expect to assign
initial credit ratings subject to a satisfactory review of
outstanding issues. Standard & Poor's ratings address timely
payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal on or
before legal final maturity of the bonds.
BRFkredit's Capital Centre E is an existing capital center
and has separate program documentation, which it will use to
finance fixed rate, adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) and
floating-rate mortgage loans by issuing SDOs of various
maturities.