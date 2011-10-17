(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 17- Fitch Ratings has affirmed London Power Networks plc's (LPN) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and senior unsecured rating at 'A-'; South Eastern Power Networks plc's (SPN) Long-term IDR at 'BBB' and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'; Eastern Power Networks plc's (EPN) Long-term (IDR) at 'BBB' and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook for LPN, SPN and EPN's Long-term IDRs is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed LPN's Short-term IDR at 'F2' and SPN and EPN's Short-term IDR at 'F3'.

The ratings affirmations reflect the low-risk regulated electricity distribution business, the supportive and transparent regulatory environment in the UK, new ownership and the focused approach of the new management, along with the operational changes implemented since ownership change. As a result, Fitch expects an improvement in operational and regulatory performance with a reasonable amount of outperformance to be achieved against regulatory targets during the remainder of the distribution price control period (April 2010 to March 2015) (DPCR5). The agency also considered the interest rate and RPI swaps agreements put in place by the management which should reduce the companies' interest costs.

For LPN, the agency expects the post maintenance and post tax interest cover ratio (PMICR) to be between 1.6x and 1.7x (DPCR5 five-year average) assuming leverage of 73%, based on net debt/regulatory asset value (RAV). These credit metrics place the company comfortably at the current rating level. The company's operational and regulatory performance is also ahead of its peers and is reflected in the current credit profile of the company.

SPN's PMICR is expected to be between 1.5x and 1.6x (DPCR5 five-year average) assuming leverage of 73%. SPN's leverage is low, while its PMICR is adequate for the current rating level, reflecting weaker operational and regulatory performance in comparison to LPN.

Fitch expects EPN's PMICR will range between 1.2x and 1.5x (five-year average) assuming leverage of 68%. EPN's leverage is strong for its current rating, but the PMICR is weak. However, the current rating also assumes that the company will improve its operational performance and earn performance incentives during the remainder of DPCR5 under the UK's Office for Gas and Electricity Markets' (OFGEM) incentive schemes.

The range for the expected PMICR ratios represents calculations with and without the swaps to reflect Fitch's view that the credit-enhancing benefits of an RPI-based interest rate swap are limited and are taken into consideration only if the break and/or accretion payment clauses in the swap agreements are long term. Fitch believes that these synthetic financial products will not improve the company's credit profile materially, but are instrumental in maintaining covenanted financial ratios.

The three distribution networks have had a history of poor results, in terms of regulatory and operational performance, and remained mostly at the bottom of the third quartile rankings in OFGEM's performance benchmarks.

In the few months following the completion of the acquisition by CKI Consortium, the management established new treasury functions, new systems and a new management structure at all three Distribution Network Operators (DNOs). It has also implemented operational changes and new efficiency initiatives in cost management and customer service with the aim to be placed in the upper third (average for the three DNOs) of regulatory performance, in terms of cost efficiency by 2013/14. During FY11 the networks achieved certain capex and opex outperformance against regulatory targets. Fitch views an improvement in all three companies' operational and regulatory performance as a key factor for them to maintain their current ratings, in particular for SPN and EPN.

Fitch will consider a negative rating action for LPN if the RAV based leverage increases above 73% and PMICR falls below 1.6x. While for SPN, leverage increasing above 73% and PMICR falling below 1.4x may cause a downgrade. Although EPN's leverage covenants will increase to 75% from 70% of the RAV in 2012, an increase in leverage above 68%, combined with a lack of improvement in EPN's regulatory and operational performance, and therefore a weaker-than-expected PMICR would likely lead to a downgrade.

At present, PMICR and gearing levels represent estimated values. As OFGEM has not yet published any performance data in comparison to regulatory targets, and following the introduction of the regulator's total expenditure approach, it is difficult to calculate credit metrics based only on the statutory financial accounts. Once OFGEM publish this information in early 2012, Fitch will be able to confirm the estimated financial ratios detailed above.

The uncertainty on the close-out of the DPCR4 losses incentive remains an issue for EPN, but the agency does not currently see this having a rating impact.

As of 7 October 2011, LPN had GBP111.2m in cash and cash equivalents and available committed bank facilities of GBP155m expiring in July 2015. This funding position provides liquidity for operating requirements in 2012 and 2013. SPN had GBP6.9m in cash and cash equivalents and available committed bank facilities of GBP133m expiring in July 2015. This funding position provides liquidity for operating requirements into 2012. EPN had GBP103.9m in cash and cash equivalents and available committed bank facilities of GBP212m expiring in July 2015 compared to GBP200m of short-term debt due in March 2012 and operating requirements of around GBP150m.