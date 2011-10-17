(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- As Europe's second largest RMBS market, Dutch RMBS accounted for about a quarter of new publicly-placed RMBS issuance in Europe in the nine months up to Oct. 1, 2011.

-- A relatively stable economy has contributed to benign collateral and ratings performance for Dutch RMBS transactions before, during, and after the recession of 2008-2009.

-- Dutch RMBS placements should continue to pick up in 2012, though we expect the growth of the European securitization market to be modest next year.

After falling off sharply over the course of the recent economic downturn, Dutch residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) have been one of the few core areas of European structured finance to see a significant revival in investor-placed issuance, according to a recent report by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

The report titled "At A Glance: The Dutch RMBS Market," provides an introduction for investors who may be new to the sector by outlining some of the key features of the Dutch RMBS and residential mortgage markets.

"The Dutch RMBS market weathered the 2008-2009 recession relatively well. In fact, we saw benign collateral and ratings performance for Dutch RMBS transactions before, during, and after the recession, so investors may see the asset class of something of a safe haven. We believe this is one reason behind demand for Dutch RMBS," said credit analyst Mark Boyce.

The Dutch market accounted for almost a quarter of outstanding European RMBS at the end of Q1 2011--or EUR289 billion--according to the Association for Financial Markets In Europe.

Mr. Boyce continued: "Part of the reason for the modest issuance resurgence in Dutch RMBS is likely the solid credit performance of transactions over the past few years. Delinquencies and prepayments remain low, compared with other European markets, and ratings have remained relatively stable over the past decade. Added to this, the Netherlands has a prosperous and diversified economy with Dutch consumers under less financial pressure than those in many other western European economies, in our opinion."

The report also summarizes the main features of the Dutch mortgage market, with an appendix describing Dutch mortgage loan products.

"Weak economic growth in the recent slump has slowed mortgage lending, which remains depressed at only about half the level of 2006. Low consumer confidence, high inflation, and rising bank funding costs constrain the likelihood of any significant housing rebound in the short term, in our view."

"Overall, strong collateral performance should support a continued rebound in Dutch RMBS issuance in 2012, although we expect the overall recovery of the European securitization market to remain slow," concluded Mr. Boyce.

