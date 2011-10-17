(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 17- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Imser Securitisation 2 S.r.l.'s (Imser 2) CMBS notes, due 2025, as follows:

EUR136m class A2a (IT0004082720) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

EUR53.6m class A3a (IT0004082753) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

EUR75m class A3b (IT0004082787) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

EUR75m class B1 (IT0003383129) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

EUR227.4m class B2 (IT0004082761) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

EUR55m class B3 (IT0004082779) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

EUR25m class B4 (IT000338972) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

EUR25m class B5 (IT0003383228) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

The Outlook revision follows the October 2011 affirmation and Outlook revision of Telecom Italia (TI, 'BBB'/Negative) to which the Imser 2 notes are credit-linked. TI is the sole tenant of the underlying property in the transaction. Whereas classes A2a, A3b, B2, B3 and B4 will be fully amortised by legal final maturity through rental payments, and are thus completely linked to TI's rating, classes B1 and B5 only benefit from partial scheduled amortisation. Class A3a is an interest-only class. Consequently, Fitch performed a residual property value analysis, in accordance with the agency's European CMBS criteria, in order to gain comfort on the balloon risk related to the aforementioned classes of notes. The exit advance rate, defined as the balance of notes outstanding at maturity divided by the vacant possession value (computed at closing), is below 8%.

Since closing, 38 properties have been sold by the borrower, resulting in a EUR120.5m prepayment under the loan. These prepayments further deleverage the outstanding debt due to the release premium provisions (15% of allocated loan amount) upon asset disposal.

