Oct 17- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Casaforte's notes, due June 2040, as detailed below.

EUR1,536.6m class A, due June 2040: downgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'A-sf'; Outlook Negative

EUR130.0m class B, due June 2040: downgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'A-sf'; Outlook Negative

The transaction is a securitisation of rental income deriving from the leasing of 683 bank branches and offices in Italy. These real estate assets are let to Banca MPS ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2') and its subsidiaries until July 2033.

Fitch downgraded Banca MPS on the 11th of October 2011. Since the notes are fully credit-linked to Banca MPS's, which is the sole tenant, any change in the bank's rating is likely to result in a corresponding change for the notes.

Surveillance data on the transaction are available on www.fitchratings.com