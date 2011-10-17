BRIEF-UnipolSai 2016 profit 527 mln euro, to pay 0.125 euro dividend
* 2016 net profit 527 million euros from 738 million euros a year earlier which benefited from asset reallocation gains
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 17- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Casaforte's notes, due June 2040, as detailed below.
EUR1,536.6m class A, due June 2040: downgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'A-sf'; Outlook Negative
EUR130.0m class B, due June 2040: downgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'A-sf'; Outlook Negative
The transaction is a securitisation of rental income deriving from the leasing of 683 bank branches and offices in Italy. These real estate assets are let to Banca MPS ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2') and its subsidiaries until July 2033.
Fitch downgraded Banca MPS on the 11th of October 2011. Since the notes are fully credit-linked to Banca MPS's, which is the sole tenant, any change in the bank's rating is likely to result in a corresponding change for the notes.
* Says it will buy Yokohama-based real estate at 1.49 billion yen in total on March 27
* Reported on Thursday end-Q4 NAV per share of 23.39 Norwegian crowns ($2.80)