Oct 17- Fitch Ratings has downgraded FIP Funding S.r.l.'s (FIP) notes due January 2023, as follows:

EUR152.7m Class A1 (IT0003872717) downgraded to 'A+sf'from 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative

EUR1,393.6m Class A2 (IT0003872774) downgraded to 'A+sf'from 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative

The downgrades reflect Fitch's downgrade of the Republic of Italy - guarantor of the sole tenant in the collateral securing the notes - from 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+' to 'A+'/Negative/'F1' in October 2011.

The transaction continues to perform in line with Fitch's expectations, with the loan interest and debt service coverage ratios at 2.39x and 1.89x respectively as at end-July 2011 (versus corresponding financial covenants of 1.75x and 1.5x, respectively).

As of July 2011, the notes were backed by a portfolio of 286 sites located throughout Italy, the majority of which are offices. The portfolio also includes police training centres and other specialist-use assets. The collateral was valued at EUR3,399m in December 2010. This compares to an original portfolio value of EUR3,691m as of December 2004. As 108 assets have been disposed of since the transaction closed in July 2005, the latest valuation projects market value growth since closing.

Cumulative asset disposals as of July 2011 accounted for 16.3% of the original portfolio transfer value, above the covenanted minimum disposal target (12.3%), but lower than the borrower's original business plan (36.8%). The loan de-leverages according to a release price mechanism whereby the loan is repaid in an amount equal to 110% of each property's allocated loan amount following disposals (rising to 120% upon breach of any financial covenant or minimum disposal target). It also de-leverages by amortising 1.3% p.a. of the outstanding loan amount using any excess rental income. This is set to step up to 1.9% upon breach of any financial covenant or minimum disposal target. As of July 2011, EUR446.9m had been repaid and its reported loan-to-value ratio (LTV) was 46.0%, from 59.9% at closing. Assuming no asset sales, the loan exit LTV reported at closing was 41.5%; with asset disposals, the release price mechanism helps ensure further de-leveraging.

The tenant, Agenzia del Demanio (a public entity fully guaranteed by the Republic of Italy), has the option to vacate properties accounting for up to 20% of the original rental value over a stated period of time, without forfeiting the master lease. It has exercised this option for 54 assets (6.13% of original rental value), some of which the borrower has already disposed of.

