(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 17-

OVERVIEW

-- Despite a small reserve fund draw, the credit enhancement levels currently support the ratings on the notes.

-- We have thus affirmed our ratings on the class A2, M, and B notes.

-- Southern Pacific Securities 04-1 is a U.K. nonconforming RMBS transaction securitizing mortgages originated by Southern Pacific Mortgage and Southern Pacific Personal Loans

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on Southern Pacific Securities 04-1 PLC's class A2, M, and B notes (see list below).

Southern Pacific Securities 04-1 has a low pool factor of 5.81%. In our opinion, deleveraging, combined with a nonamortizing reserve fund (GBP8.97 million or 26.63%), provides a sufficient amount of enhancement to support the ratings on the notes.

The reserve fund has experienced a small draw of GBP25,626 at the September 2011 interest payment date (IPD); however, credit enhancement for the class B notes increased in the same period to 26.63%.

Levels of severe delinquencies have been high historically; however, the recent trend has shown an improvement in performance. Growth in cumulative losses has been stabilizing with a 0.4 basis point increase over the last interest payment date (IPD). The constant prepayment rate (CPR) remains low at 7.98%, and as such we do not expect a rapid paydown of the notes.

In our opinion, one of the main risks to this transaction is caused by the step-up in liquidity fees occurring in February 2012. With a low pool factor and slow paydown of the notes, we believe that draws to the reserve are to be expected to cover this increase. However, assuming that the reserve is used to cover this increase, we would, based on our analysis, expect depletion of the reserve to take 15 years.

We believe the transaction is behaving as anticipated and the current ratings appropriately address the risk to the notes; thus we have affirmed the ratings. We will continue to monitor future developments in the transaction.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

Southern Pacific Securities 04-1 PLC

EUR325.7 Million, GBP215.2 Million, $310 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Affirmed

A2 AA- (sf)

M AA- (sf)

B BBB (sf)