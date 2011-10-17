(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 17- U.S. corporate credit facilities have moderate
overall funding commitments from European banks, according to a
Fitch Ratings study. Fitch sampled a group of revolvers and
found that most contained approximately 20%-45% of commitments
from European banks. While overall exposure in corporates is
moderate, specific issuer exposures can be significant, with
commitment levels as high as 62% for individual revolvers.
Sectors with higher exposure included energy (oil and gas),
autos, and chemicals, while sectors with somewhat lower exposure
included consumer and diversified manufacturing. Within each
category, multinational companies tended to have higher levels
of exposure to European lenders. Banks with the largest lending
exposure to U.S. corporates include U.K. banks, followed by
French, German and Dutch banks.
Fitch notes that current liquidity across the U.S. corporate
sector is solid, driven by restrained capex, lean cost
structures, and cash stockpiling. These factors tend to mitigate
the potential near-term impact that a reduction or repricing of
European bank commitments could have on U.S. issuer liquidity.
However, a prolonged eurozone debt crisis could push banks
to exit or reprice certain business lines, including
dollar-denominated credit lines to U.S. corporate issuers, as a
number of French banks have already announced. In the near term,
the commercial paper market could be impacted if material
amounts of back-up lines are reduced at maturity or extension
dates. Longer-term ramifications of a prolonged crisis may
include reductions in the size of future credit facilities,
increased lender concentration in syndicates, and a move to
alternative sources of liquidity.
As stated in previous comments ('The Euro Area Financial
Crisis - How Does it End?,' published Sept. 20, 2011), Fitch
believes that the likelihood of a Eurozone breakup and
dismantling of the Euro are very low. In Fitch's view, the more
likely scenario is a gradual move to an institutional and
financial framework that falls short of full fiscal union but
sufficient enough to prevent a breakup.
The full report 'U.S. Corporates: Moderate Exposure to
European Banks'
provides examples for eight issuers across different industry
segments.
segments.