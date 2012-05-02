(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 02 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ: AA-/Stable/A-1+) are unchanged following ANZ's results
announcement for its fiscal first half ended March 31, 2012.
"ANZ's results for its half year ended March 31, 2012, are within Standard & Poor's
expectations in the context of our strong 'AA-' long-term rating on the bank," said Gavin
Gunning, a credit analyst at Standard & Poor's. "The results contained no major surprises
impacting key rating factors, either positively or negatively, at the current rating level." The
results reflected ANZ's good quality earning capabilities by domestic and international
standards. While ANZ's Australia division results were negatively impacted by squeezed interest
margins in an environment of subdued credit growth, the bank nonetheless improved profitability
overall, compared to its previous half year ended Sept. 30, 2011. Profitability from ANZ's New
Zealand; Asia Pacific, Europe, and America (APEA); and Institutional divisions improved over its
March 2012 half year.
"Our stable outlook on ANZ reflects our view that our ratings on ANZ are likely to remain
unchanged over the next one to two years," said Mr. Gunning. "Standard & Poor's is currently of
the opinion that prospects for either positive or negative ratings momentum, in the short- to
medium-term, are unlikely." While funding remains challenging for the Australian major banks,
there were no substantive new or concerning funding issues that emerged from the ANZ results, at
the current rating level. Further, we continue to assess ANZ's capitalization and earnings, and
risk position, as "adequate" taking into account marginally improved regulatory capital ratios
and slightly lower gross impaired assets reported by ANZ in its half year results.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011