Oct 17- OVERVIEW -- Following our Australian RMBS criteria update on Sept. 4, 2011, we affirmed our 'AA- (sf)' rating on Interstar Millennium 2003-3G Trust's class B1 notes.

-- Our swap risk rating (portfolio) on the class B1 swap notes is weak-linked to the underlying rating on the class B1 notes.

-- Therefore, we have affirmed our 'AA-srp (sf)' rating on the class B1 swap notes.

-- Interstar Millennium Series 2003-3G Trust is an Australian prime RMBS transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative its 'AA-srp (sf)' credit rating on Interstar Millennium Series 2003-3G Trust's class B1 swap notes.

Today's rating action follows our recent affirmation of the 'AA- (sf)' rating on the class B1 notes following our criteria update for Australian residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) (see "Ratings List Of Affected Australian RMBS Following Australian RMBS Criteria Update," published on Sept. 4, 2011).

The swap risk rating (portfolio)--srp--on the class B1 swap notes is weak-linked to the underlying credit rating on the class B1 notes.

Interstar Millennium Series 2003-3G Trust is an Australian prime RMBS transaction that closed in July 2003.

