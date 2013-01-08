(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 08 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Korea-based Kookmin Bank's (KB, 'A'/Stable) proposed issue of three-year senior unsecured notes of up to USD300m an expected rating of 'A(EXP)'.

The notes will be issued under the bank's existing USD8bn global medium-term note (GMTN) programme. Proceeds from the new issue will be used for the bank's general purposes, including rolling over or repaying maturing foreign currency debt and other obligations. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received.

The notes are rated at the same level as KB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), as they will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. The bank's IDR is driven by the bank's 'A' Viability Rating (VR). Any change in KB's VR will directly affect the IDR and, therefore, the programme's rating.

KB's VR is underpinned by its large domestic retail franchise and strong capitalisation. It also reflects KB's contracting margins, adequate loan quality, and below-average liquidity and funding profile by international standards. However, the latter is mitigated by ordinary support from the Korean authorities.

The Stable Outlook on KB's IDR reflects Fitch's expectation that the bank can withstand a reasonable level of financial stress and asset quality deterioration without threatening its rating, due to its strong capitalisation and franchise.

A sustainable, significant improvement in KB's profitability, loan quality, and foreign-currency funding and liquidity profile may result in positive rating action for the bank. However, Fitch views such prospects as remote, due to a subdued operating environment and a weak foreign currency retail deposit base in South Korea.

A negative rating action may result from an increase in the bank's risk appetite, reflected in rapid loan growth or deteriorating loan quality, leading to erosion of its capitalisation. However, Fitch does not expect the quality of KB's loans to households and self-employed individuals to deteriorate substantially in the foreseeable future given South Korea's low unemployment rate. Any sizeable M&A activity by its parent, KB Financial Group, may also trigger a rating review for KB's ratings.

KB is the largest bank in South Korea, accounting for 14% (USD232bn) of total assets and 17% of total deposits at end-June 2012.