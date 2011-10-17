(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 17- Fitch Ratings notes that discussions taking place in advance of the October 23 EU summit include a wide range of proposals. The 'success' or 'failure' of the summit will depend on the breadth and depth of the plans and their prospects for effective implementation. One common theme of these early proposals is that the EU should continue to make support available to its banks - a view consistent with the agency's decision last week to maintain its Support Ratings in the highest-rated euro zone counties.

While the debate remains fluid, plans being put forward by, among others, the European Commission (EC), include strengthening banks' core Tier 1 capital ratios after allowing for haircuts on euro zone sovereign debt. The EC's working proposal suggests that firstly banks should use private sector resources to enhance their capital ratios; otherwise national governments should do it. If they cannot, then pan-European institutions such as the EFSF should step in.

If the proposals were enacted as currently laid out, the key implication for Fitch's bank ratings would be that until the current crisis is resolved, systemically important banks will have extraordinary support provided to them if deemed necessary. This commitment was demonstrated over the past few weeks by the rescue of Dexia .

This view on support was key to Fitch's announcement last week that in the near term, the agency is maintaining its Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors for banks in its highest-rated euro zone countries. These are 'A+' for the largest banks in France, Germany and the Netherlands, and within the 'A' category for the balance of European sovereigns rated 'AA-' or above.

In the medium to longer term, Fitch expects the underlying regulatory momentum to limit the provision of taxpayer funds to protect creditors in a failing bank to resume. This may in due course lead to a reduction in Support Rating Floors. However, it is clear that the authorities consider this very much a concern for the 'next crisis' and for the time being current floors are reasonable.