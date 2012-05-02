(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 02 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Hutchison Whampoa
International (12) Limited's proposed perpetual capital securities an expected
'BBB(exp)' subordinated debt rating. The securities will be guaranteed by
Hutchison Whampoa Limited (Hutchison, 'A-'/Stable) on a subordinated basis.
Fitch expects to accord 50% equity credit to the proposed securities in its
evaluation of Hutchison's capital structure and leverage. The final rating and
equity credit are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already received.
The proposed securities are rated two notches below Hutchison's 'A-' Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) in accordance with its 'Treatment & Notching of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate & REIT Credit Analysis' criteria. The maximum equity
credit is restricted to 50% as any coupons deferred are cumulative. Given the
language on replacement intent in the securities' indenture, Fitch does not
consider May 2022, when there will be a 100 basis point step-up in distribution,
as the effective maturity date of the securities in assessing the equity credit
accorded.
Hutchison's IDR reflects the company's geographical and industry
diversification, strong liquidity arising from high cash balances, well-spread
debt maturity profile and access to diverse sources of capital. Hutchison
continues to derive stable cash flow generation from its core businesses such as
ports and properties, and to improve the performance of its retail division.
Hutchison had cash and liquid balances of HKD87bn and committed undrawn credit
limits of HKD7.24bn at end-December 2011. Approximately 14% of its consolidated
debt (including debt from non-controlling shareholders) is due to mature by
end-December 2012, while its cash balances at end-December 2011 amounted to
around 41% of its total outstanding debt.
Negative rating factors include Hutchison's track record of acquisitions, heavy
capex programme and cash drain from its 3G business which turned EBIT-positive
only in 2010. Its financial leverage - defined as adjusted debt net of
cash/operating EBITDAR - remains high for its rating but Fitch notes that it has
been improving due to continued profit growth. Financial leverage was further
reduced by the partial divestment of its mature Hong Kong and southern China
ports assets via the listing of Hutchison Ports Holding Trust in March 2011.
The Stable Outlook factors in a continued deleveraging trend, given the stable
performance of most of its operations and the gradual improvement of its 3G
business. Short-term increases in leverage associated with acquisitions may not
necessarily lead to negative rating action, unless Hutchison's business risk
profile changes significantly. However, any irreversible increase in leverage or
a sharp increase in cash drain from the 3G segment may result in negative rating
action.