May 02 -
Overview
-- BRI has a "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings,
"moderate" risk position, "above-average" funding, and "strong" liquidity.
-- We are assigning our 'BB+/B' issuer credit rating to the
Indonesia-based bank.
-- We assess the bank's stand-alone credit profile to be 'bb+'.
-- The stable outlook on the rating reflects our expectation that BRI
will contain its credit costs, achieve loan growth in line with the industry
average, and maintain an above-average funding profile.
Rating Action
On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB+'
long-term and 'B' short-term issuer credit ratings to PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia
(Pereso) Tbk. (BRI). The outlook on the long-term rating is stable. At the
same time, we assigned 'axBBB+' long-term and 'axA-2' short-term ASEAN
regional scale issuer credit ratings to BRI.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on BRI on the bank's "strong" business
position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position,
"above-average" funding, and "strong" liquidity, on top of our 'bb' anchor for
a bank operating predominantly in Indonesia. We assess the bank's stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) to be 'bb+'.
Our bank criteria use our banking industry country risk assessment (BICRA)
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The BICRA score for
Indonesia is based on our evaluation of the country's economic risk. We view
Indonesia as a low-income economy, with development constrained by
infrastructure shortfalls, legal uncertainties, corruption, and labor market
rigidities. Economic imbalances appear mild, but credit risk in the economy
stems from a weak debt capacity, and significant weaknesses in payment culture
and rule of law. With regard to industry risk, the banking industry in
Indonesia operates within a weak institutional framework, with a weak
regulatory track record. However, a strong customer deposit base supports the
banking industry. Risk appetite is generally moderate.
BRI's well-established and recognized franchise, extensive branch network in
Indonesia, and resilient revenue stream support its business position. The
bank is the second largest in Indonesia, with total assets at Indonesian
rupiah 427 trillion at the end of March 2012, and a market share of more than
10% in both loans and customer deposits. BRI's diversified branch network and
market leader position in microfinance enable it to generate strong interest
income, and attract and retain deposits from a wide base of customers. We
expect the bank's business growth over the next two years to be largely from
serving micro, small, and midsized enterprises in Indonesia.
Our assessment of BRI's capital and earnings as "adequate" reflects our
expectation that the bank's risk adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will stay close
to 7% over the next 12-18 months. We anticipate that the bank will maintain
its strong profitability and high profit retention to mitigate the pressure on
capitalization stemming from its continuously strong loan growth. We also
expect the bank to maintain a simple capital structure.
We expect BRI's overall credit costs to remain fairly high. This is because a
substantial portion of the bank's loan book is in high-yield segments in
Indonesia. Nevertheless, we recognize the bank's business model and risk
exposures as simple, and expect the bank's loan growth to be largely in line
with the fairly high industry average.
Customer deposits form the bulk of the bank's funding base. BRI's branch
network, with above-average coverage across rural areas, enables it to tap
into a wide customer deposit base. We expect BRI to maintain a large pool of
liquid assets, mainly short-term government securities and cash, to cover its
liquidity needs.
The issuer rating on BRI is at the same level as the bank's SACP. In our view,
there is a "high likelihood" that the government of Indonesia will provide
extraordinary support to BRI, if needed. Our view is based on our assessment
that BRI has a "high" systemic importance in Indonesia. We believe the
government is "highly supportive" toward its banking sector. That said, BRI's
SACP is already at the same level as the sovereign rating on Indonesia
(BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2).
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BRI will manage its loan
quality so as to limit its credit costs and maintain strong profitability. We
expect the bank's loan growth to be largely in line with the industry average,
with a similar pace of growth in customer deposits. In addition, we believe
that the bank will maintain its strong franchise and competitive advantage in
microfinance within Indonesia.
We consider an upgrade of BRI unlikely in the next 12-18 months. We may
downgrade the bank if we believe that it is expanding aggressively, its loan
quality deteriorates substantially, or its funding profile weakens. We could
also lower the rating on the bank if we take a similar action on the foreign
currency sovereign rating on Indonesia.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B
SACP bb+
Anchor bb
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Above Average
and Strong (+1)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
New Rating
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk.
Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B
ASEAN regional scale axBBB+/--/axA-2