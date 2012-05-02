(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- BRI has a "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "above-average" funding, and "strong" liquidity.

-- We are assigning our 'BB+/B' issuer credit rating to the Indonesia-based bank.

-- We assess the bank's stand-alone credit profile to be 'bb+'.

-- The stable outlook on the rating reflects our expectation that BRI will contain its credit costs, achieve loan growth in line with the industry average, and maintain an above-average funding profile.

Rating Action

On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB+' long-term and 'B' short-term issuer credit ratings to PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Pereso) Tbk. (BRI). The outlook on the long-term rating is stable. At the same time, we assigned 'axBBB+' long-term and 'axA-2' short-term ASEAN regional scale issuer credit ratings to BRI.

Rationale

Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on BRI on the bank's "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "above-average" funding, and "strong" liquidity, on top of our 'bb' anchor for a bank operating predominantly in Indonesia. We assess the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to be 'bb+'.

Our bank criteria use our banking industry country risk assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The BICRA score for Indonesia is based on our evaluation of the country's economic risk. We view Indonesia as a low-income economy, with development constrained by infrastructure shortfalls, legal uncertainties, corruption, and labor market rigidities. Economic imbalances appear mild, but credit risk in the economy stems from a weak debt capacity, and significant weaknesses in payment culture and rule of law. With regard to industry risk, the banking industry in Indonesia operates within a weak institutional framework, with a weak regulatory track record. However, a strong customer deposit base supports the banking industry. Risk appetite is generally moderate.

BRI's well-established and recognized franchise, extensive branch network in Indonesia, and resilient revenue stream support its business position. The bank is the second largest in Indonesia, with total assets at Indonesian rupiah 427 trillion at the end of March 2012, and a market share of more than 10% in both loans and customer deposits. BRI's diversified branch network and market leader position in microfinance enable it to generate strong interest income, and attract and retain deposits from a wide base of customers. We expect the bank's business growth over the next two years to be largely from serving micro, small, and midsized enterprises in Indonesia.

Our assessment of BRI's capital and earnings as "adequate" reflects our expectation that the bank's risk adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will stay close to 7% over the next 12-18 months. We anticipate that the bank will maintain its strong profitability and high profit retention to mitigate the pressure on capitalization stemming from its continuously strong loan growth. We also expect the bank to maintain a simple capital structure.

We expect BRI's overall credit costs to remain fairly high. This is because a substantial portion of the bank's loan book is in high-yield segments in Indonesia. Nevertheless, we recognize the bank's business model and risk exposures as simple, and expect the bank's loan growth to be largely in line with the fairly high industry average.

Customer deposits form the bulk of the bank's funding base. BRI's branch network, with above-average coverage across rural areas, enables it to tap into a wide customer deposit base. We expect BRI to maintain a large pool of liquid assets, mainly short-term government securities and cash, to cover its liquidity needs.

The issuer rating on BRI is at the same level as the bank's SACP. In our view, there is a "high likelihood" that the government of Indonesia will provide extraordinary support to BRI, if needed. Our view is based on our assessment that BRI has a "high" systemic importance in Indonesia. We believe the government is "highly supportive" toward its banking sector. That said, BRI's SACP is already at the same level as the sovereign rating on Indonesia (BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2).

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BRI will manage its loan quality so as to limit its credit costs and maintain strong profitability. We expect the bank's loan growth to be largely in line with the industry average, with a similar pace of growth in customer deposits. In addition, we believe that the bank will maintain its strong franchise and competitive advantage in microfinance within Indonesia.

We consider an upgrade of BRI unlikely in the next 12-18 months. We may downgrade the bank if we believe that it is expanding aggressively, its loan quality deteriorates substantially, or its funding profile weakens. We could also lower the rating on the bank if we take a similar action on the foreign currency sovereign rating on Indonesia.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B

SACP bb+

Anchor bb

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Above Average

and Strong (+1)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Ratings List

New Rating

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk.

Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B

ASEAN regional scale axBBB+/--/axA-2