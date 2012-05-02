(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 02 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published comment on the
Italian and Spanish subnationals rated above the sovereign that their debt and
debt service coverage ratios with the operating balance have largely remained in
line with those of similarly rated entities at the international level.
"Although the ratios of the Spanish regions and autonomous provinces have
suffered the most, Fitch expects their debt sustainability to improve over the
medium term as the combination of higher taxes and cost streamlining
re-strengthens the performance on the operating side of the budget, a weak point
on a comparative basis for some of the Spanish regions and provinces such as
Alava and the Basque Country," says Guilhem Costes, Senior Director at Fitch.
"Conversely the lower volatility of tax revenues has helped Italian regions to
exhibit more stable operating performances with margins ranging from about 25%
for the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano and the region of Valle
d'Aosta to 10% for Sardinia and Friuli, greatly limiting re-financing risk,"
says Raffaele Carnevale, Senior Director at Fitch.
However, past performance remains a poor guide of the future as a prolonged
period of slow economic growth with the unemployment rate hovering around 10%
may weaken tax-generation, dragging down the margins.
