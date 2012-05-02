(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 02 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published comment on the Italian and Spanish subnationals rated above the sovereign that their debt and debt service coverage ratios with the operating balance have largely remained in line with those of similarly rated entities at the international level.

"Although the ratios of the Spanish regions and autonomous provinces have suffered the most, Fitch expects their debt sustainability to improve over the medium term as the combination of higher taxes and cost streamlining re-strengthens the performance on the operating side of the budget, a weak point on a comparative basis for some of the Spanish regions and provinces such as Alava and the Basque Country," says Guilhem Costes, Senior Director at Fitch.

"Conversely the lower volatility of tax revenues has helped Italian regions to exhibit more stable operating performances with margins ranging from about 25% for the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano and the region of Valle d'Aosta to 10% for Sardinia and Friuli, greatly limiting re-financing risk," says Raffaele Carnevale, Senior Director at Fitch.

However, past performance remains a poor guide of the future as a prolonged period of slow economic growth with the unemployment rate hovering around 10% may weaken tax-generation, dragging down the margins.

