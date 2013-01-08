BRIEF-Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction's unit signs ppp project
March 8 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 08 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- La Financiere Atalian SA ------------------------------- 08-Jan-2013
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: France
Primary SIC: Services, NEC
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Jan-2013 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR235 mil nts due 12/31/2020 B 08-Jan-2013
March 8 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
March 8 Dishman Pharmaceuticals And Chemicals Ltd
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Banks: Chart of the Month - Taiwan https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895090 TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, March 07 (Fitch) Taiwan's high household leverage and rising debt-servicing pressures are likely to constrain economic growth and act as a headwind to further improvements in the financial profiles of Taiwanese banks, says Fitch Ratings. Risks to broader financial stability are mitigated by high