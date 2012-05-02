(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 02 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Amber Electrotech Ltd. (Amber) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by Amber's low revenue base and weak operating profitability. In the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), revenue was INR503m (FY10: INR551m) and EBITDA margin was 6.8% (6.3%). The ratings are also constrained by Amber's tight liquidity position, as illustrated by its near 100% utilisation of the authorised fund-based working capital limits in the last 12 months. However, comfort is drawn from significant unencumbered bank fixed deposits of about INR31m at end-FY12 (FY11: INR48m).

The ratings are, however, supported by the strong revenue visibility over the short term from Amber's order book of over INR1.5bn (over 3x FY11 revenue) at end-March 2012. The ratings also reflect the company's strong credit matrices in FY11, with adjusted financial leverage (adjusted net debt/EBITDA) of 0.1x and interest coverage ratio (EBITDA net interest coverage) of 11.1x. Fitch, however, expects these ratios to deteriorate in the short term due to possible cash outflow on planned capital expenditures. The ratings also benefit from Amber's experience of over five decades in the electrical contracting business.

Positive rating action may result from an improved liquidity position on a sustained basis. Conversely, financial leverage exceeding 3.0x on a sustained basis may lead to negative rating action.

Founded in 1958, Amber is an electrical contracting company and also provides turnkey solutions for variety of projects including internal and external electrification, substation, fire alarm systems, CCTV, among others. The company has executed such projects for hospitals, hotels, industrial, townships and commercial complexes. Its net profit was INR18m in FY11 (net margin: 3.6%) and INR17m in FY10 (net margin: 3.1%). According to Amber's provisional figures for H1FY12, revenue was INR179m and EBITDA was INR19m.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to Amber's debt instruments as follows:

- INR60m fund-based working capital limits: assigned 'Fitch B+(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'

- INR200m non-fund-based working capital limits: assigned 'Fitch B+(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'