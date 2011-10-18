(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 18-

-- PCCW , the parent of HKT, proposes to deleverage its balance sheet via the spin-off and trust listing of its telecommunication assets.

-- Uncertainties remain over the outcome, structure, timing, and the proceeds received from this process.

-- We are keeping the 'BBB' rating on HKT and its guaranteed notes, and the 'cnA-' Greater China scale rating on HKT on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it kept the 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating and the 'cnA-' Greater China credit scale rating on Hong Kong Telecommunications Ltd. (HKT) on CreditWatch. We also maintained the CreditWatch status for the 'BBB' issue ratings and 'cnA-' Greater China credit scale rating on HKT's outstanding notes. We initially placed all the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications on March 25, 2011.

The CreditWatch status reflects the continued uncertainties associated with the proposed deleveraging plans that HKT's parent, PCCW Ltd. (not rated), announced on March 21, 2011. PCCW proposes to spin off and list as a trust its telecommunications assets. PCCW is making progress toward the trust listing--receiving approval from about 99% of shareholders on Oct. 12, 2011--but the deal is still subject to market conditions and pricing.

"The timing, quantity of stapled units in the listing, and amount of net proceeds and debt reduction associated with this process remain uncertain," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst JunHong Park. "We currently expect the transaction to be finalized by November 2011. We will continue to take a consolidated view of the PCCW group when analyzing HKT's credit profile."

In our view, the company's debt remains high for the 'BBB' rating. PCCW's ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA was 4.6x on Dec. 31, 2010 (excluding notes issued in August 2010). However, if PCCW completes the spin-off and trust listing, rating stability would largely depend on the amount of the group's debt repayment. PCCW has announced that it will prioritize the use of up to Hong Kong dollar 7.8 billion of its initial net proceeds to reduce indebtedness. It remains to be seen, however, whether the company will be able to raise sufficient net proceeds.

"We aim to resolve the CreditWatch when we have certainty about the group's deleveraging plan. We will assess the implications of the spin-off and trust listing on HKT's financial flexibility and our expectations for HKT at the 'BBB' rating. This would include an assessment of the distribution policies of the trust, ongoing access to capital, and the growth strategies and financial policies of both HKT and PCCW," said Mr. Park.

If PCCW fails to deleverage its balance sheet to levels more consistent with the current rating on HKT, we will likely lower the rating by one notch. Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if: (1) PCCW significantly deleverages its balance sheet through the trust listing, such that its adjusted ratio of debt to EBITDA is less than 3.5x by the end of 2011, and (2) we further expect PCCW to comfortably manage to deleverage below this level thereafter.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Hong Kong Telecommunications Ltd. 'BBB' Rating Remains On CreditWatch Negative Reflecting Uncertainties On Deleveraging, July 11, 2011

-- Hong Kong Telecommunications (HKT) Ltd. 'BBB' Rating Placed On Watch Negative On Slower-Than-Expected Deleveraging, March 25, 2011

-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008