(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 02 - The divergence between two versions of China's manufacturing PMI is baffling
investors about the current state and outlook for corporates in China. Fitch believes the
difference may be explained by tighter credit conditions facing China's private sector companies
in contrast to the state-owned entities.
According to the official government index of China's Manufacturing PMI,
manufacturing activity continued to expand in April with the index reaching a
13-month high of 53.3 from 53.1 in March. However, the HSBC index remained below
50, which signals a contraction, at 49.3 in April, although this was an
improvement from 48.3 in March.
For nine out of the last 10 months HSBC has shown a contracting economy, whereas
the government figure has remained above the important 50-level, only dipping
below in November 2011 but then expanding again in the last five months.
Fitch notes the official PMI figure reflects positive returns from large
state-owned enterprises in particular, whereas the HSBC index covers only
private sector entities excluding the large number of public sector entities.
The divergence of the indicators may reflect differential terms of access to
credit, with the contracting HSBC index representing the tighter credit
conditions for private companies whereas the expanding official index reflects
China's large state-owned entities, which enjoy support for growth and expansion
and have easier access to funding.
The official version appears to be in line with recent news that China's daily
output of crude steel increased to a record 2.03 million tons during the first
10 days of April. This follows China's record monthly steel production of
61.58mt in March.
The HSBC figure of China's PMI looks to be more in line with South Korea's 4.7%
yoy fall in exports in April, which marked its second consecutive monthly drop.
Korean government officials explained that a slowing Chinese economy along with
Europe's deepening recession and the weaker Japanese yen all currently pose
downside risks for Korean exports.
Fitch view is that the divergent indices reflect the conditions prevailing for
many private sector entities in the current economic climate in China, compared
to those conditions for the many state sponsored entities. This is perhaps not
surprising from a credit perspective when considering a centrally directed
economy trying to integrate a growing capitalist business sector.