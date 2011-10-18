(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 18- Fitch Ratings has placed MARC Finance Ltd's notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) as listed below. The transactions are repackaged notes backed by single-name collateral securities.

JPY2bn* Series M415 repackaged notes due 2016 'Asf' placed on RWN

JPY600m* Series M496 repackaged notes due 2017 'Asf' placed on RWN

*as of 17 October 2011

The RWN reflects Fitch's recent rating action on BNP Paribas (BNP; 'AA-' placed on RWN), the swap counterparty in these transactions, For further details, see "Fitch Places Major French Banks on RWN", dated 13 October 2011.

The ratings of the notes reflect the first-to-default risk of the two risk-presenting entities in these transactions - the collateral issuer and the swap counterparty. A downgrade of the swap counterparty, if any, would lead to a similar rating action on both transactions.

Fitch will resolve the RWN on these transactions once that on BNP's Long-Term IDR is resolved.