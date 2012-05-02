Rising income, higher training and monitoring costs and logistical issues can equally mitigate the benefits of lower labour costs in emerging markets. One example of such consideration was taken by Philips ('A'/Stable), which relocated its shaver production from Shanghai, China to Drachten, the Netherlands earlier this year.

Most rated EMEA capital goods companies already generate a fourth to half of their revenues from emerging markets and continue to expand their presence in these regions. These companies will likely take a balanced approach of growing organically through capacity expansions, relocations and bolt-on acquisitions.

Only a few companies in Fitch's rated universe, such as Siemens, ABB and Volvo have the fire-power to finance larger acquisitions to quickly tap new markets and technologies in emerging markets. ABB has been demonstrating its increased appetite for sizeable, debt-financed acquisitions with the recent string of acquisitions and a 5-year plan that targets M&A growth of 3%-4% a year until 2015 (in addition to 7%-10% organic growth). However, as many capital goods companies have had a more difficult start into 2012, with lower growth and margin squeezes compared to 2011, the likelihood of large-scale acquisitions is becoming increasingly remote.