Oct 18- Fitch Ratings has placed Interstar Millennium Series 2006-2G Trust Class A1 notes' Short-Term 'F1+' rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At the same time, Fitch has affirmed Class A2 and Class AB notes, and has maintained the RWN on the Class B notes. The transaction is a securitisation of Australian conforming residential mortgages originated through a network of mortgage originators and brokers.

The rating actions are as listed below.

AUD254.6m Class A1 (ISIN: USQ49677AA73) Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; Short-Term rating of 'F1+' placed on RWN

AUD233.4m Class A2 (ISIN: USQ49677AB56) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD24.2m Class AB (ISIN: AU0000INBHC6) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD28.4m Class B (ISIN: AU0000INBHD4) 'A+sf'; remains on RWN

The RWN on the Short-Term rating of class A1 reflects that of Barclays Bank Plc (BB50x.L), which is the conditional purchaser agent for this particular class of notes. Barclays Capital , as re-marketing agent, is obliged to use reasonable efforts to identify third-party purchasers for all of the class A1 notes. In the event that a third-party purchaser cannot be identified, Barclays Bank Plc will under a conditional purchaser agreement purchase the tender notes at a pre agreed margin over the Libor. On 13 October 2011, Barclays' Issuer Default Ratings and Viability Rating were placed on RWN (see 'Fitch Lowers UK Support Rating Floors; Downgrades Lloyds, RBS to 'A', dated 13 October 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com).

At the same time Fitch has affirmed the ratings of the class A2 and AB notes as there performance has been stable since the last rating action on 8 August 2011. Arrears have remained steady since April 2011. As of end-July 2011, 30+ days and 90+days arrears were recorded at 2.44% and 0.60% respectively (versus 2.42% and 0.64% in April 2011). As at July 2011 the trusts cumulative gross loss on sale of properties amounted to AUD 7,058,563 of which only one loss (AUD 129,049) occurred in 2011. All gross losses on sales have been covered by lenders mortgage insurance.

The class B notes were placed on RWN on 16 May 2011, as a result of an exposure draft criteria report published on the same day about the credit given to lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) within RMBS. The Class B notes remain on RWN pending a response from the servicer, Mortgage Management Pty Limited (Challenger).