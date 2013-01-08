Jan 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UniCredit Bank AG's (UCB, 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') public sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'/Stable following a periodic review of the programme.

The rating is based on UCB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 5 (low risk) and the overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which is currently 17.9%.

In terms of the sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by four or more notches to 'BBB' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by four or more categories to 1 (very high risk) or lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 12.4%.

The agency takes into account the lowest OC of the past year in its analysis, reflecting the issuer's 'F1+' short-term IDR. The level of OC Fitch relies upon supports a 'AAA' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis.

The D-Cap of 5 (low risk) results from a low risk assessment for the asset segregation, the liquidity gap and systemic risk and cover pool-specific alternative management components. The systemic alternative management and privileged derivatives components have been assessed as very low risk. There are no derivatives registered in the cover pool.

The public sector nature of the cover pool primarily supports the low discontinuity risk assessments due to the greater degree of expected liquidity and ease of management of public sector assets (12% of which are publicly-traded bonds) compared to mortgage loans.

The main contributors to the 'AAA' breakeven OC are the credit risk of the cover pool (rating default rate of 18.5% and rating loss rate of 6.3% in a 'AAA' stress scenario) and the notable open interest rate positions. 26% of the cover assets have a floating interest rate, whereas only 14% Pfandbriefe are floating interest rate bearing.

As of end-September 2012, UCB's outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe amounted to around EUR7.0bn and were secured by a cover pool of about EUR8.6bn, resulting in a nominal OC of 23.2%.

Borrower/guarantor information on about 18% of the total cover assets was not provided by the issuer due to data security concerns. These are loans granted to German public companies or churches and guaranteed either by German municipalities or federal states. The agency applied conservative assumptions for the credit analysis of these loans.

UCB's public sector Pfandbriefe rating is credit linked to Germany ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+') as 41% of the cover assets are either directly exposed to or guaranteed by German sovereign or its federal states. Among this exposure, 11.5% of the cover assets are export credit loans guaranteed by Euler Hermes Kreditversicherung AG. Next to the German exposures, the pool has minor portions of Austrian (2.9%) and Spanish (0.3%) assets.

The Fitch breakeven 'AAA' OC level of 12.4% for the covered bond rating is lower than Fitch's previous supporting OC of 12.7%, which related to a covered bonds rating of 'AAA' on a PD basis. Following the publication of its revised covered bonds rating criteria, the agency now communicates the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bonds rating rather than to maintain the current rating on a PD basis plus recovery uplift.

The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected by, amongst other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.