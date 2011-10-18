(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 18- In a newly-published comment Fitch Ratings outlines the main conclusions of a panel discussion organised by Fitch in London on 7 October 2011 on the opportunities and threats facing the London insurance market.

The main message of the panel was that despite threats posed by international competition, regulatory changes and soft market conditions, the London insurance market remains a centre of expertise for the underwriting of complex and specialised risks that will continue to offer solid prospects for its members.

