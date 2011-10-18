(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 18- In a newly-published comment Fitch Ratings outlines
the main conclusions of a panel discussion organised by Fitch in
London on 7 October 2011 on the opportunities and threats facing
the London insurance market.
The main message of the panel was that despite threats posed
by international competition, regulatory changes and soft market
conditions, the London insurance market remains a centre of
expertise for the underwriting of complex and specialised risks
that will continue to offer solid prospects for its members.
