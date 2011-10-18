(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 18- Fitch Ratings has placed Volksbanken-Verbund's (VB-Verbund) Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb+' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At the same time, VB-Verbund's and Oesterreichische Volksbanken-Aktiengeselleschaft's (OeVAG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' with Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR of 'F1', Support Rating of '1' and Support Rating Floor of 'A' have been affirmed. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The rating actions follow the announcement on 13 October 2011 that OeVAG will report a significant loss for FY2011 primarily as a result of write-downs of the book values of its subsidiaries Investkredit Bank AG and Volksbank Romania S.A. At the same time, OeVAG has stated that it will not repay the first tranche (EUR300m) of the government participation capital received in 2009 and that it will postpone the planned demerger of the banking business of OeVAG to Investkredit until further notice.

In addition, and as part of its capital strengthening measures in preparation for Basel III implementation, VB-Verbund and OeVAG announced that they have decided to reorganise the structure of the group similar to Rabobank Group's ('AA+'/RWN), a development which Fitch views positively as it is likely to strengthen corporate governance, risk management control and consolidated supervision.

The RWN on VB-Verbund's VR predominately reflects Fitch's view that VB-Verbund's central institution, OeVAG, continues to face material challenges in relation to its capital position, risk profile and business model, despite considerable deleveraging efforts since 2008. As Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to OeVAG, the rating action is taken at VB-Verbund level.

In its latest rating action commentary dated 19 July 2011, Fitch stated that should OeVAG's core capital not be strengthened as a result of the capital strengthening measures, VB-Verbund's VR would come under pressure. OeVAG represents a considerable proportion of VB-Verbund and for FY2011, net profit generated by the steadily performing VB-Verbund's primary banks will likely not be sufficient to offset OeVAG's expected sizeable loss (around EUR500m under IFRS on a consolidated level as publicly stated by management).

With the exception of the VBI sale, which is likely to increase the regulatory core Tier 1 capital ratio at end-2011, capital raising measures announced earlier this year are being postponed, which is of concern as capital raising measures are being delayed at a time when European banks are faced with increasing capital requirements.

Fitch expects to resolve the RWN in the near term once it has assessed the impact of the planned measures on the group's capital position, financial strength and business model. Depending on the outcome of Fitch's assessment, VB-Verbund's VR could be downgraded by more than one notch.

VB-Verbund's and OeVAG's IDRs are solely based on the agency's view of sovereign support by the Republic of Austria ('AAA'/Stable). In Fitch's view, VB-Verbund's sizeable domestic market share should improve as the result of the announced reorganisation and will therefore continue to be systemically important for the Austrian economy. However, should the Austrian government's propensity to support the bank weaken or become constrained by legislative changes, then this would result in a downgrade of VB-Verbund's and OeVAG's IDRs.

VB-Verbund, which is not a legal entity itself but a cooperative grouping of member banks, is Austria's fourth-largest banking group. OeVAG is the central institution of VB-Verbund, Austria's second-largest cooperative banking group. As such, Fitch has assigned OeVAG "group" ratings under Fitch's rating criteria for banking structures backed by mutual support mechanisms. Fitch does not assign OeVAG a Viability Rating.