LONDON Jan 8 Aviva Plc said it was
intending to sell its remaining stake in Dutch insurer Delta
Lloyd, a disposal that forms part of a reorganisation
at Britain's no.2 insurer.
Aviva plans to sell all its 34.3 million shares in Delta
Lloyd, it said on Tuesday, with an accelerated bookbuild to
start immediately.
"This sale will be a good start to 2013 and supports our
strategy to narrow focus and make Aviva a more nimble and
athletic organisation," said Chief Executive Mark Wilson.
Aviva raised 318 million pounds via a sale of 37 million
shares in Delta Lloyd last July.