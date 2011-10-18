(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 18- Fitch Ratings says that there is no immediate rating
impact on AyT Unicaja Financiacion 1, FTA in which Unicaja
('A'/RWN/'F1') acts as a transaction counterparty,
following the agency placing Unicaja on Rating Watch Negative
(see 'Fitch Places Unicaja on Rating Watch Negative on Merger
Process' dated 06 October 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch understands that the transaction documentation
specifies that remedial actions have to be taken by the
respective counterparty upon a downgrade below 'A' or 'F1'.
Fitch's SF counterparty criteria indicates a minimum rating
threshold of 'A'/'F1' for notes rated above 'A+' and entities on
RWN are considered one notch below their Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) for eligibility purposes. The agency has been informed by
Ahorro y Titulizacion SGFT (AyT) that remedial actions will be
implemented if the formal triggers within the documentation are
breached. Moreover, as the circumstances of the merger do not
raise imminent credit concerns, Fitch is not taking immediate
rating actions on SF transactions with Unicaja as transaction
counterparty.
If Unicaja's IDRs are downgraded, the agency would expect
swift implementation of mitigants to address the counterparty
risk.
Unicaja is the account bank, paying agent and swap
counterparty for AyT Unicaja Financiacion 1, FTA.