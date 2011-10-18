(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 18- Fitch Ratings says that there is no immediate rating impact on AyT Unicaja Financiacion 1, FTA in which Unicaja ('A'/RWN/'F1') acts as a transaction counterparty, following the agency placing Unicaja on Rating Watch Negative (see 'Fitch Places Unicaja on Rating Watch Negative on Merger Process' dated 06 October 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch understands that the transaction documentation specifies that remedial actions have to be taken by the respective counterparty upon a downgrade below 'A' or 'F1'. Fitch's SF counterparty criteria indicates a minimum rating threshold of 'A'/'F1' for notes rated above 'A+' and entities on RWN are considered one notch below their Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for eligibility purposes. The agency has been informed by Ahorro y Titulizacion SGFT (AyT) that remedial actions will be implemented if the formal triggers within the documentation are breached. Moreover, as the circumstances of the merger do not raise imminent credit concerns, Fitch is not taking immediate rating actions on SF transactions with Unicaja as transaction counterparty.

If Unicaja's IDRs are downgraded, the agency would expect swift implementation of mitigants to address the counterparty risk.

Unicaja is the account bank, paying agent and swap counterparty for AyT Unicaja Financiacion 1, FTA.