Summary analysis -- Aviva International Insurance Ltd. ------------ 02-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom
Local currency AA-/Negative/NR
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Oct-2011 AA-/NR --/NR
08-Apr-2003 AA-/A-1+ --/A-1+
Rationale
The ratings on the core operating entities of U.K.-based Aviva PLC reflect the
group's very strong competitive position, positive strategic management,
diversified earnings profile, and very strong liquidity. Offsetting factors
are the relative weakness of capitalization, the difficult operating
environment in its key markets, and constrained financial flexibility.