(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 18-

-- BSP is taking longer than we expected to refinance its senior secured notes maturing on Nov. 1, 2011, and the company may default on the imminent maturities.

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on the Indonesian plantation company to 'CC' from 'B-'.

-- We are also lowering the issue rating on the notes, which BSP guarantees, to 'CC' from 'B-'.

-- We are keeping the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk. (BSP) to 'CC' from 'B-'. We also lowered the issue rating on the US$185 million senior secured notes issued by BSP Finance B.V. to 'CC' from 'B-'. BSP irrevocably and unconditionally guarantees the notes. At the same time, we kept the ratings on CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Aug. 17, 2011.

"We lowered the ratings because BSP is yet to receive final funding commitments from some of the participating banks, including one of the lead arrangers," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Suzanne Smith. "The company continues to face delays in finalizing and drawing down on a syndicated bank loan to refinance the impending maturities of its notes."

We believe such delays jeopardize BSP's ability to repay the US$185 million senior secured notes, which mature on Nov. 1, 2011.

If BSP addresses the funding gap by a distressed exchange, we will assess the move as a de facto restructuring. We understand that the lead arrangers are looking at ways to involve existing bondholders to fill the funding gap.

We view BSP's liquidity as weak. BSP has a cash balance of about Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 600 billion (about US$66 million) as of June 30, 2011, and we expect the company to generate funds from operations of about IDR500 billion in 2011. These sources are insufficient to meet the company's debt maturing over the next 12 months, including the principal repayment of US$185 million and accrued interest.

"We aim to resolve the CreditWatch before or shortly after the maturity date of the notes," said Ms. Smith. "We could lower the corporate credit rating to 'SD' (for selective default) and the issue rating on the notes to 'D' if the company defaults on the notes. We could raise the rating if BSP secures sufficient funding support in time and avoids defaulting on the bonds."

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, May 12, 2009

-- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008