(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 18-
-- BSP is taking longer than we expected to refinance its senior
secured notes maturing on Nov. 1, 2011, and the company may default on the
imminent maturities.
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on the
Indonesian plantation company to 'CC' from 'B-'.
-- We are also lowering the issue rating on the notes, which BSP
guarantees, to 'CC' from 'B-'.
-- We are keeping the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its
long-term corporate credit rating on PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk. (BSP)
to 'CC' from 'B-'. We also lowered the issue rating on the US$185 million senior
secured notes issued by BSP Finance B.V. to 'CC' from 'B-'. BSP
irrevocably and unconditionally guarantees the notes. At the same time, we kept
the ratings on CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on
Aug. 17, 2011.
"We lowered the ratings because BSP is yet to receive final funding
commitments from some of the participating banks, including one of the lead
arrangers," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Suzanne Smith. "The company
continues to face delays in finalizing and drawing down on a syndicated bank
loan to refinance the impending maturities of its notes."
We believe such delays jeopardize BSP's ability to repay the US$185 million
senior secured notes, which mature on Nov. 1, 2011.
If BSP addresses the funding gap by a distressed exchange, we will assess
the move as a de facto restructuring. We understand that the lead arrangers are
looking at ways to involve existing bondholders to fill the funding gap.
We view BSP's liquidity as weak. BSP has a cash balance of about Indonesian
rupiah (IDR) 600 billion (about US$66 million) as of June 30, 2011, and we
expect the company to generate funds from operations of about IDR500 billion
in 2011. These sources are insufficient to meet the company's debt maturing
over the next 12 months, including the principal repayment of US$185 million
and accrued interest.
"We aim to resolve the CreditWatch before or shortly after the maturity date
of the notes," said Ms. Smith. "We could lower the corporate credit rating to
'SD' (for selective default) and the issue rating on the notes to 'D' if the
company defaults on the notes. We could raise the rating if BSP secures
sufficient funding support in time and avoids defaulting on the bonds."
