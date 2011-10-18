(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 18- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on U.K.-based security services company G4S PLC (BBB/Stable/A-2) and Denmark-based facilities services company ISS A/S (BB-/Stable/--) are under review following the announcement that G4S intends to acquire ISS after it gains shareholder approval at a General Meeting scheduled to take place on Nov. 2, 2011. We believe that the acquisition will have a positive effect on the creditworthiness of ISS and a neutral effect on the creditworthiness of G4S in the medium term. We expect to publish a more detailed analysis on the credit ratings on both issuers as soon as permitted to do so under applicable EU law. The delay in our communication is to meet the requirements of EU credit rating agency regulation.