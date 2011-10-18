(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 18- Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Jindal Photo Limited's (JPL) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch A+(ind)' from 'Fitch AA-(ind)' and removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The rating actions follow Fitch's review of JPL's deteriorating credit profile to an adjusted net debt status in the financial year ended March 2011, following a track record of net cash position over FY06-FY10. The deterioration in the credit profile is due to significant investments in the group power projects, leading to consolidated cash and equivalents declining to INR104m in FY11 and INR791m in FY09 from a peak of INR1,465m in FY08.

The ratings are constrained by raw material price fluctuations leading to volatile EBITDA margins and pricing pressure on JPL's new products.

The ratings take into account the termination of JPL's medical equipment trading business (25% of FY11 sales) with FujiFilm Corporation (a leading player in the global photographic market) in June 2011, due to the latter's direct entry into the business in India. The threat of FujiFilm directly entering into other product lines is partly mitigated by JPL's competitive cost structure and initial capex requirements, which act as an entry barrier.

The ratings continue to be underpinned by JPL's long-standing association with FujiFilm, providing the former with the exclusive use of the "FujiFilm" brand in India. The ratings are further supported by the company's robust financial profile with no balance-sheet debt, moderate working capital and low capex requirements. However, it reported negative free cash flow of INR46m in FY11 due to lower EBITDA margin. JPL's net adjusted financial leverage (net debt adjusted for off-balance sheet corporate guarantee/EBITDA) was 0.39x in FY11 (FY10: -0.54x).

Fitch notes that JPL has been diversifying into new products such as storage media and printers to mitigate declining volumes in traditional photography products due to increasing digitalisation, to compensate for the revenue loss in its medical equipment business, and to reduce its dependence on FujiFilm. The agency expects the company's growing market share (55% - according to management) and increasing selling prices in its photographic color-paper business to drive its revenue growth.

JPL's operating EBITDA margins fell to 6.3% in FY11 from 16.4% in FY08 due to growth in its low-margin trading business (37% of FY11 sales), increased marketing expenses, and its inability to pass on the increased raw material costs on to customers due to competitive pricing pressure. However, Q1FY12 EBITDA margin rebounded to 13.9% on account of a 5%-10% increase in the price of color paper and medical films.

JPL has significant investments (INR1.47bn till date) in group power projects (through Jindal India Thermal Power Limited, 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/Stable). JPL's maximum uncalled liability on partly paid shares for the power projects is INR2.67bn.

Negative rating guidelines would be deterioration of JPL's business arrangement with FujiFilm that significantly affects the former's revenue, and adjusted net debt/operating EBITDA exceeding 2x on account of a declining profitability and/or further debt-funded investments in group power projects.

JPL, part of the B.C. Jindal Group, manufactures photographic and photosensitive products including X-ray films and trades photo-finishing equipment and other products. In FY11, JPL reported consolidated revenue of INR4bn and EBITDA of INR251m.

Fitch has also taken the following rating actions on JPL's debt instruments:

- INR750m long-term debt programme: downgraded to 'Fitch A+(ind)' from 'Fitch AA-(ind)'; rating withdrawn as no debt was raised under the programme

- INR305m fund-based bank limits: downgraded to 'Fitch A+(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)' from 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/ 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR1,950m non-fund-based bank limits (increased from INR1,750m): downgraded to 'Fitch A+(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)' from 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'