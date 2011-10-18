TREASURIES-Yields fall on lack of detail over Trump's pro-growth plans

(Updates prices, table, adds analyst comments) * Most U.S. yields hit lowest in at least 13 days * Uncertainty surrounding Trump policies spurs safety buying * Bund yields fall, driving demand for Treasuries By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Feb 6 U.S. short- and medium-dated Treasury yields hit their lowest levels in at least 13 days on Monday on mounting European political uncertainty and a dearth of information on U.S. President Donald Trump's promised pro-growth p