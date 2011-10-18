(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 18 - Fitch Ratings has revised Atrium European Real Estate Limited's
(Atrium) Outlook to Positive from Stable and affirmed its Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+', senior unsecured rating at 'BB+' and
Short-term IDR at 'B'.
"Fitch expects Atrium's financial metrics to remain resilient and stable in
the next two years, despite two major shopping centre acquisitions in 2011,"
says Jean-Pierre Husband, a Director in Fitch's EMEA Corporate Finance team.
"The Positive Outlook reflects Atrium's substantial progress in resolving
outstanding litigation claims, which is a prerequisite for any upgrade of the
ratings."
Fitch believes Atrium's EBIT NIC should settle between a still comfortable
5.0x and 5.5x in 2011-2013 (including the Prague and Promenada, Poland shopping
centre acquisitions completed this year) despite the agency's assumption of
higher interest costs on bank debt during the period. Fitch expects Atrium to
maintain an EBIT NIC of above 2.0x for an investment grade rating.
Net leverage should also stay moderate in the next three years
(loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of between 5% and 25%) and below industry averages in
the short to medium term (LTVs of around 35%-45%). This allows Atrium some
financial
flexibility, although recent acquisitions have used secured debt, which may
constrain the group's unsecured asset cover. Fitch expects Atrium to diversify
its access and sources of funding in the next two to three years.
The contentious position between Meinl Bank AG (Meinl) and Atrium was
resolved in June 2011, with all claims and lawsuits against each other
withdrawn. Fitch notes that Atrium made no cash payments under this settlement.
The companies also agreed to sever all business ties and new bond trustees were
appointed.
The ratings are constrained by the remaining outstanding litigation
regarding the share buybacks in 2007. Although Fitch believes that the ultimate
liability to the owners and management is limited, there is still some residual
uncertainty and Atrium's ability to issue new bonds may be constrained. The
resolution of all residual litigation claims would be a strong positive towards
the restoration of an investment grade rating for the group.
Atrium's EBIT net interest cover (NIC) improved to 7.7x in 2010 (8.6x at
H111) from 2.7x in 2009. This was due to stable rental income, reduced property
costs and lower interest payments, resulting from high-coupon bond buybacks.
Gross rental income increased by 1.8% in 2010 (+14.5% at H111 compared to
H110), as Atrium restricted temporary letting discounts in Russia and improved
occupancy rates. This positive trend is underlined by increased occupancy across
the group's CEE shopping centre portfolio, now at 96.6% at H111 (94.6% at H110).
At 30 June 2011, while the group had no undrawn committed debt facilities,
Atrium had EUR210m of cash deposits available, sufficient to pay the outstanding
development costs and total debt maturities of EUR51m in H211 and 2012. With
only EUR8m of committed development spending, Atrium's liquidity remains
relatively strong (with a liquidity score of around 4.1x at H111). A liquidity
score of at least 1.75x is considered appropriate for a return to a 'BBB-' IDR
rating.
