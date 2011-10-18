(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 18- The U.S. high yield default rate in 2011 is tracking very close to
2010's low level, according to a new report by Fitch Ratings. Fitch expects the
default rate will end the year in a range of 1%-1.5%,a virtual repeat of 2010's
1.3% rate. Fitch's default forecast for 2011 was 1.5%-2%. The pace of defaults
this year has been more moderate than anticipated, even including two large
defaults in recent months.
September produced a single default, the bankruptcy filing by paper company
NewPage Corporation (NewPage), affecting $3.2 billion in bonds. With
NewPage, the year-to-date default tally moved up to $7.9 billion and the
trailing 12-month default rate to 1.4%. Similar to 2010, 2011 U.S. defaults have
come overwhelmingly from the bottom of the rating scale, with nearly all
defaulted issues rated 'CCC' or lower at the start of the year.
In the face of fears that the U.S. economy may slip into another recession,
Fitch's new report examines key market metrics and important contrasts that
separate current default conditions from the September 2008 period.
'Variables ranging from fundamental trends to funding to the market's rating
mix all point to greater resiliency in the event of another downturn', said
Mariarosa Verde, Managing Director of Fitch Credit Market Research. 'However,
the depth of any potential recession would ultimately determine the severity of
a new surge in defaults.'
The weighted average recovery rate on defaults through September was a
robust 56% of par (since 2000, the average annual recovery rate according to
Fitch's U.S. High Yield Default Index is 35% of par).
'When combining default and recovery rates, the loss rate on 2011 defaults
remains very low -- less than half a percent on a year-to-date basis,' said Eric
Rosenthal, Senior Director of Fitch Credit Market Research. 'In addition, 2011's
defaulted issues were already trading at a discounted weighted average price of
72.2% of par at the beginning of the year.'
Fitch's report also discusses default and recovery patterns associated with
grace period defaults.
The monthly series offers a detailed view of default and recovery rates by
industry and seniority, a look at the market's evolving profile, issuance and
credit availability indicators.