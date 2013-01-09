(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 09 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA' rating to $25.75
million state of Ohio (Treasurer of State) capital facilities
lease-appropriation bonds, series 2013A (juvenile correctional building fund
projects).
The bonds are expected to sell via negotiation on Jan. 15, 2013.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--$8.4 billion outstanding state general obligation (GO) bonds at 'AA+';
--$2 billion outstanding appropriations backed bonds of the state at 'AA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are a special obligation of the state, payable from payments under a
lease agreement between the Ohio Public Facilities Commission (OPFC) and the
department of youth services (DYS), subject to appropriation from the general
revenue fund.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
APPROPRIATION MECHANISM: The rating on the bonds backed by Ohio's lease
appropriation, one notch below the state's GO rating, reflects the state's
general credit standing, sound lease structure, the broad state purpose of
financed projects, and constitutional authorization for these types of bonds.
CONSERVATIVE FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: The state generally has a careful and
conservative approach to financial operations and has consistently managed to
achieve budgetary balance, inclusive of positive operating results in fiscal
2012 which provided for an addition to the state's rainy day fund.
BROAD ECONOMY WITH LARGE MANUFACTURING SECTOR: Despite Ohio's economic breadth
and diversity, the manufacturing sector continues to represent a
disproportionally large segment of the economy and prospects for longer-term
growth in this sector are uncertain. The Ohio economy has evidenced a stronger
rebound than the nation as a whole in the current recovery.
MODERATE LIABILITY BURDEN: The state's debt burden is moderate and rapidly
amortized. Debt is typically conservatively managed although restructuring for
fiscal relief occurred in the 2010/11 biennium as well as in fiscal 2012. On a
combined basis, outstanding debt and pension obligations are a manageable burden
on the state.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Changes in Ohio's 'AA+' GO rating to which this rating is linked.
CREDIT PROFILE
The series 2013A bonds currently offered are secured by rental payments that are
appropriated biennially under a lease between the OPFC and DYS. The debt is
authorized by Ohio's constitution and secured by the state's pledge of
legislative appropriation, with the lease renewable biennially until the bonds
are repaid. The OPFC is required to submit an estimate of debt service to DYS
and to the director of budget and management prior to the start of each fiscal
year, and debt service must be included in the budget of DYS. The trustee does
not have the ability to take possession of or operate the leased projects. The
current offering will be applied to refunding outstanding bonds for debt service
savings as well as capital projects of DYS.
Ohio's 'AA+' GO rating is based on the state's careful financial management,
ongoing record of maintaining fiscal balance, and a moderate, rapidly amortizing
debt burden, supported by an economy that is steadily adding jobs lost in the
recession. The recession had a widespread impact on the state's economy,
accelerating a longstanding slump in manufacturing and weighing on the slowly
growing service sector. The state has recorded consecutive months of
year-over-year (y-o-y) job gains since July 2010, largely incorporating gains in
the manufacturing sector as well as in the services sectors, offset by continued
losses in government employment.
Sizable budget gaps forecast for the current biennium, which began July 1, 2011,
required broad balancing actions, including sharp reductions in aid to
municipalities, debt restructuring, and the planned lease of the state's liquor
distribution system. Tax revenues increased notably y-o-yin fiscal 2012 and the
state recorded an operating surplus and deposit to its rainy day fund despite a
delay in the lease of its liquor distribution system.
STEADY ECONOMIC GROWTH
The state steadily added jobs in 2011, evidenced by y-o-y growth in every month
from July 2010, and 2012 is likewise evidencing a continuation of this positive,
steady trend. The state recorded y-o-y employment growth of 2% in November 2012
as compared to 1.4% growth for the nation, led by large increases in durable
goods manufacturing; trade, transportation, and utilities; professional business
services; and education and health services. This steady growth continues to be
tempered by ongoing losses in the government sector; modestly down 0.3% y-o-y in
November 2012 but 35,400 jobs (4.3%) down from November 2008.
Y-o-y through November 2012, state employment has increased by 101,000 jobs, yet
employment remains well below its pre-recession peak that was set in 2006. The
pace of the state's y-o-y employment growth in 2012 has been more robust than
that of the nation as a whole, resulting in a November 2012 unemployment rate of
6.8% that was below the U.S. average of 7.7%. The current rate is a notable
improvement from rates that ranged above the national average in the recent
recession, with an annual peak of 122% of the U.S. average in 2007 as compared
to 88% for the month of November. State personal income per capita of $37,791
has remained steady at just over 90% of the U.S. the past few years after
trending downward from almost 98% in 1994.
SOUND FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT
Fitch considers Ohio's financial management to be sound, with the state
consistently maintaining budgetary balance, including during the recession.
However, Fitch notes that during the downturn the state employed one-time
measures for fiscal relief, a pattern that continued into the current biennium.
The enacted budget for the 2012 - 2013 biennium cut spending and instituted
Medicaid reforms while directing the refunding of outstanding debt for
current-year debt service savings, the sale of state prisons for operational
savings, the leasing of the state's liquor enterprise system, and the
redirection of revenue to the state general revenue fund (GRF) by accelerating
the phase-out of certain tax reimbursements to school districts and other local
governments. One-time measures in FY 2012 were budgeted at $1 billion with a
drop to $30 million in FY 2013.
The state estimates actual GRF revenues in fiscal 2012 grew 3.1% from fiscal
2011, surpassing the forecast of a 2.2% decline which was partly driven by a
steep drop-off in federal stimulus funds. These results produced a $129 million
net increase in the GRF's cash balance to $973.4 million, after a $235.1 million
transfer to the state's budget stabilization fund (BSF). The BSF, intended to
carry a balance up to 5% of the prior year GRF revenues, is now equal to $482
million, about 1.8% of fiscal 2012 GRF revenue. The state's unencumbered ending
fund balance in FY 2012 was $371 million.
Continued economic improvement bolstered the state's economically sensitive
revenue sources, contributing to the positive results in FY 2012, and offsetting
a $500 million revenue loss from the inability to complete the planned lease of
the state's liquor distribution system to JobsOhio due to ongoing litigation.
Personal income tax (PIT) receipts in FY 2012 increased 3.8% y-o-y, and sales
tax receipts were strong at 6.7% y-o-y growth. Overall, tax receipts in FY 2012
were up 7.3% y-o-y; however, these results included the state's redirection to
the GRF of tax receipts previously allocated to localities, such as the
commercial activity tax and public utility tax.
Revenue sources in fiscal 2013, which include expected economic growth, are
forecast to increase about 6% from actual receipts in fiscal 2012 and include a
7% forecast increase in state tax receipts. Achieving these results requires a
6.4% increase in PIT revenue and a 4.2% increase in sales tax revenue. Year to
date through November 2012, state tax receipts are running 9.8% higher y-o-y and
are 0.7% above the forecast, although there is some weakness within the
components. Included in this total are PIT receipts which were disappointing in
November, falling 1.6% below the monthly estimate due to weakness in the
withholding component, yet remaining 0.5% above estimate year-to-date.
Year-to-date non-auto sales tax receipts are running 1% below the estimate and
the commercial activity tax (CAT) is 3.8% below estimate, but these negative
variances have been offset by above-estimate results in the corporate franchise
tax and estate tax. Going forward, the receipt of CAT in the GRF will be
affected by litigation that was not settled in favor of the state in regard to
taxation of motor vehicle fuels. A court ruling on Dec. 10, 2012 shifts the
collection of these revenues to the state's highway fund. The loss of revenue to
the state's GRF will only have a partial-year impact in fiscal 2013; the full
year impact of this shift is estimated at $140 million.
The most recent revenue forecast did not include the expected receipt of
proceeds related to the JobsOhio lease, as litigation regarding the transfer of
the liquor distribution system remains ongoing. However, the state has decided
to proceed with the transfer of the system and JobsOhio is planning to issue
bonds secured by net liquor profits to defease outstanding debt secured by the
same revenues, fund a $500 million transfer to the state, and provide for
economic development programs and working capital. Fitch expects the state to
end the fiscal year with balanced financial operations, aided by net positive
operating revenue performance, expenditures that are currently running 2.7%
below the estimate, and receipt of the JobsOhio transfer payment.
CONSERVATIVE DEBT MANAGEMENT
Ohio's debt management is generally conservative. Debt amortization is rapid,
with all debt fully retired in 20 years and 75% of general revenue fund-backed
debt amortized in 10 years. Total tax-supported debt of almost $13 billion is
equivalent to a manageable 3% of 2011 personal income. The $1.74 billion capital
improvement plan for FYs 2013 and 2014 will be largely funded by $1.36 billion
of general fund-backed debt. The largest beneficiaries of the plan are higher
education, primary and secondary education, and local infrastructure projects.
Debt ratios are expected to continue to approximate current averages as over
$1.5 billion in GRF principal is scheduled to roll off in the next two years and
personal income is expected to continue to grow.
As is the case with many states, funding for Ohio's pension systems has declined
significantly, with the largest system, PERS, declining from a strong 96% funded
ratio as of Dec. 31, 2007 to 77.4% funded as of Dec. 31, 2011. Using Fitch's
more conservative 7% discount rate assumption, PERS would have a 71.2% funded
ratio. In September 2012, the governor signed several pieces of pension reform
legislation targeted to improve the financial condition of all five Ohio pension
systems. Reform measures affected employee contributions, number of years of
service credit, minimum retirement age, cost of living calculations, and final
average salary calculation.
On a combined basis, the burden of the state's net tax-supported debt and
adjusted unfunded pension (UAAL) obligations equals 4.2% of 2011 preliminary
personal income, a about a third below the median for U.S. states rated by
Fitch. The calculations include 45% of the liability of PERS that Fitch
estimates to be attributable to the state and a small apportionment of the
teachers' retirement system (TRS) UAAL for which the state is responsible.