On Dec. 31, 2012, the Dexia group published a press release outlining a Jan.
31, 2013, deadline for the closing of the sale of Dexia Municipal Agency to a
new government-sponsored bank, to which Dexia has referred in its publication
as "Nouvel Etablissement de Credit" (NEC). NEC will be owned initially by the
French state (AA+/Negative/A-1+; shareholding of 75%); Caisse des Depots et
Consignations (CDC; AA+/Negative/A-1+; shareholding of 20%); and La Banque
Postale (LBP; A+/Negative/A-1; shareholding of 5%). LBP will have an option to
increase its shareholding to up to 33%. However, the French government will
remain the majority shareholder through the combination of its direct
shareholding and that of CDC. On Dec. 28, 2012, the European Commission
granted approval for the proposed sale of Dexia Municipal Agency to NEC.
As part of the CreditWatch resolutions, we will review our assessment of Dexia
Municipal Agency's creditworthiness. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch
placements on Dexia Municipal Agency's public-sector covered bonds by Feb. 15,
2013. All else remaining the same, we would expect to cap the ratings at one
notch above our assessment of the creditworthiness of Dexia Municipal Agency
due to counterparty risk. The change to our assessment of DMA's
creditworthiness is likely to be positive, and would therefore at least
partially offset the negative rating impact of counterparty risk.
In our view, there remains execution risk in the proposed sale of Dexia
Municipal Agency to NEC. If the sale does not take place within the announced
timeframe, we will resolve the counterparty criteria element of the
CreditWatch placements based on our current view of Dexia Municipal Agency's
creditworthiness. This would result in a downgrade of five notches to 'A-',
assuming all else remains the same.
RATINGS LIST
Rating
Program/ To From
Country: Covered bond type
Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Negative
Dexia Municipal Agency
AA+/Watch Neg AA+/Watch Neg
France: Legislation-Enabled Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Obligations Foncieres)