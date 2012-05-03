(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 03 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Westpac Banking Corp. (Westpac; AA-/Stable/A-1+) are unchanged following Westpac's results announcement for its first-half ended March 31, 2012.

Westpac's half-year results, and our expectations for Westpac's short- to medium-term performance, remain consistent with the strong 'AA-' rating on the bank. We continue to view Westpac's business position as "strong"; its capital and earnings, risk position, and liquidity as "adequate"; and its funding as "average" at the current rating level.

Westpac's cash earnings of A$3.195 billion for its first-half fiscal 2012 (A$3.133 billion for half-year Sept. 30, 2011) demonstrates the bank's strong, repeatable earning steams, by domestic and international standards. This is even considering that Westpac's net interest margins remain under pressure mainly due to relentless higher funding costs, credit markets remaining subdued, and Westpac's funds management business encountering difficult market conditions. Westpac's net interest margin declined by six basis points during its first-half 2012, compared with its previous half year. Its cost efficiency, however, compares favorably by both domestic and international standards.

Our stable outlook on Westpac reflects our view that our ratings on bank are likely to remain unchanged over the next one to two years. Westpac's nonperforming assets declined slightly, compared to its previous half year, and its capital ratios remain consistent with our "adequate" view of its capitalization. While its deposit levels improved slightly over the half year, we note that funding remains challenging for Westpac and the other three Australian major banks. The Australian major bank sector remains materially reliant on wholesale sources of funding, by international standards, to support overall funding needs.