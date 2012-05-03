(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 03 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Swiss Life AG, Niederlassung fuer Deutschland ---------- 03-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Germany
Local currency A-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Life insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-May-2012 A-/-- --/--
12-Nov-2008 BBB+/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A-/Stable 03-May-2012