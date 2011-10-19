(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 19- Fitch Ratings says that European companies are relying on bond markets for record amounts of funding as bank lending dries up. Fitch expects the trend towards US-style funding, where debt capital markets are a more important source of corporate funding than traditional bank loans, to continue.

"A more difficult banking environment coupled with a growing investor appetite for bonds are driving the move away from loans," says Monica Insoll, Managing Director in Fitch's Credit Market Research group in London. Bonds represented 73% of the EUR1.3trn in debt used by large European developed market companies at the end of 2010, according to Fitch's analysis of 161 corporates.

European banks are facing a multitude of market pressures - reduced and more costly capital market funding, challenges from regulatory reforms and moves by policymakers to improve capital ratios sooner, rather than later. This combination is resulting in a reluctance to lend to companies without markedly higher fees and margins charged on loans. This makes bond issuance a more attractive option for companies than before.

Given slow growth prospects and impending regulation (such as Solvency II for insurers), on average investors have increased their bond allocation at the expense of stocks in the past decade. Funds flow data also point to increased appetite for corporate bonds in the past couple of years. In the recent past, the capital pool available to fund corporates has expanded from institutional buy-and-hold investors to a larger population, including retail and private bank investors.

"In view of modest funding demands, large companies are coping quite well with the changed financing landscape," says Alex Griffiths, Senior Director, and co-author of today's report. With the macro economic outlook both weak and uncertain, capex as well as merger and acquisition activity are muted. Investment-grade and high speculative-grade corporates took advantage of the benign funding conditions in 2010 to lengthen maturity profiles and amass historically large cash balances. This removed financing pressure for most corporates and has proven prescient in light of the market turmoil of recent months.

In its analysis, Fitch examined the balance sheets of 161 European companies over five years. This enabled the agency to distinguish between loans actually drawn by companies - as opposed to figures that track the volume of new loans. The report, entitled 'EMEA Corporate Funding Disintermediation' is available at www.fitchratings.com.

