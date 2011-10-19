(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 19- Fitch Ratings says that European companies are
relying on bond markets for record amounts of funding as bank
lending dries up. Fitch expects the trend towards US-style
funding, where debt capital markets are a more important source
of corporate funding than traditional bank loans, to continue.
"A more difficult banking environment coupled with a growing
investor appetite for bonds are driving the move away from
loans," says Monica Insoll, Managing Director in Fitch's Credit
Market Research group in London. Bonds represented 73% of the
EUR1.3trn in debt used by large European developed market
companies at the end of 2010, according to Fitch's analysis of
161 corporates.
European banks are facing a multitude of market pressures -
reduced and more costly capital market funding, challenges from
regulatory reforms and moves by policymakers to improve capital
ratios sooner, rather than later. This combination is resulting
in a reluctance to lend to companies without markedly higher
fees and margins charged on loans. This makes bond issuance a
more attractive option for companies than before.
Given slow growth prospects and impending regulation (such
as Solvency II for insurers), on average investors have
increased their bond allocation at the expense of stocks in the
past decade. Funds flow data also point to increased appetite
for corporate bonds in the past couple of years. In the recent
past, the capital pool available to fund corporates has expanded
from institutional buy-and-hold investors to a larger
population, including retail and private bank investors.
"In view of modest funding demands, large companies are
coping quite well with the changed financing landscape," says
Alex Griffiths, Senior Director, and co-author of today's
report. With the macro economic outlook both weak and uncertain,
capex as well as merger and acquisition activity are muted.
Investment-grade and high speculative-grade corporates took
advantage of the benign funding conditions in 2010 to lengthen
maturity profiles and amass historically large cash balances.
This removed financing pressure for most corporates and has
proven prescient in light of the market turmoil of recent
months.
In its analysis, Fitch examined the balance sheets of 161
European companies over five years. This enabled the agency to
distinguish between loans actually drawn by companies - as
opposed to figures that track the volume of new loans. The
report, entitled 'EMEA Corporate Funding Disintermediation' is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
