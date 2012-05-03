BRIEF-Dhipaya Insurance reports FY profit for the period 539.2 mln baht
* Fy profit for the period 539.2 million baht versus 424.3 million baht
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 03 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Swiss Life Holding ------------------------------------- 03-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Switzerland
Primary SIC: Holding
companies, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-May-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--
12-Nov-2008 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
===============================================================================
* Fy profit for the period 539.2 million baht versus 424.3 million baht
* Company and subscriber entered into cb subscription agreement
* Says Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has cut long position in China Citic Bank Corp Ltd's H-shares to 1.11 percent from 7.04 percent on Feb 17, 20