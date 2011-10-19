(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- MF2 Senior Loan is a CMBS transaction that was arranged by Morgan
Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd.
-- We have lowered our assumption with respect to the likely collection
amount from the three properties backing the transaction's nonrecourse loan,
which is due to mature in March 2012.
-- We have lowered our ratings on the class A1 to A4 MF2 senior ABLs and
removed the ratings from CreditWatch negative.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered its ratings on the class
A1 to A4 MF2 senior asset-backed loans (ABLs) issued under the MF2 Senior Loan transaction and
removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications (see list below).
On Oct. 4, 2011, we placed the ratings on the class A1 to A4 ABLs on
CreditWatch negative because the cash flows from some properties (remaining
properties are three office buildings in Tokyo) backing the transaction's
nonrecourse loan underperformed the assumptions that we made when we reviewed
our assessments of the values of the properties in October 2010.
We today lowered our ratings on the class A1 to A4 ABLs because we revised our
net cash flow assumptions for the three properties backing the transaction's
nonrecourse loan after considering a number of factors, including the
performance of the properties, as well as current rent levels for similar
types of assets. Following the revision, we lowered our assumption with regard
to the likely collection amount from the properties. We currently assume the
combined value of the properties to be about 51% of our initial underwriting
value, down about 6% from the value we determined in our assessment in October
2010.
In this transaction, we assigned our ratings to the JPY25.4 billion class A1 to
A4 senior ABLs extended to MF2 Godo Kaisha (MF2). The ABLs are backed by a
JPY32.4 billion nonrecourse loan extended by MF2 to another company serving as
the borrower special-purpose company (SPC). Apart from the class A1 to A4
ABLs, MF2 also has JPY7 billion worth of mezzanine loans.
This commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction was arranged by
Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd., and ORIX Asset Management & Loan
Services Corp. acts as the servicer for this transaction.
The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely
payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the
transaction's legal final maturity date in March 2014 for the class A1 ABL and
the full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the legal
final maturity date for the class A2 to A4 ABLs.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
"Methodology For Japanese CMBS Loan Analysis," published March 12, 2007
"Methodology For Japanese CMBS Real Estate Evaluation," published March 12,
2007
RATINGS LOWERED, OFF CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE
MF2 Senior Loan
JPY25.4 billion senior ABLs due March 2014
Class To From Initial issue amount
A1 ABL AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg JPY19.0 bil.
A2 ABL BB (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg JPY4.0 bil.
A3 ABL B (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg JPY1.4 bil.
A4 ABL B- (sf) BB- (sf)/Watch Neg JPY1.0 bil.